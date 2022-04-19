Submit Release
Florida’s Utilities Transforming Customer Experiences

TALLAHASSEE — Digital platforms and mobile apps are transforming the customer experience for the utility industry, empowering customers to track their energy use, pay bills, and report and receive outage information. 

Today, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) heard from representatives of Florida’s investor owned utilities (IOU), municipalities and cooperatives about how they are transforming static essential communication into interactive, personalized customer experiences.

“Technology is reinventing the way utilities communicate with customers. Customers now demand seamless, self-service options and real-time information to meet their expectations,” said PSC Commissioner Gary Clark.  “From large IOUs to small coops and munis, Florida’s utilities have developed their own digital customer experiences that give customers the tools to engage with their utility.”

Some of the most popular digital customer experiences discussed include:

Energy Usage and Savings Functions

Bill Payment and Payment Assistance

Start, Stop, and Transfer Service Options

Outage Reporting Options and Restoration Communications

Presentation participants included: Florida Power & Light Company; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Tampa Electric Company; Florida Public Utilities Company; the City of Tallahassee (representing municipalities); and Clay Electric Cooperative, Inc. (representing cooperatives).

