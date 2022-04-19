CT Scanning, MRI Scanning to be Primary Modes of Diagnostic Imaging, Propelling the Market at a CAGR of over 5% until 2032 - Fact.MR

Worldwide Covid-19 Outbreak to Stimulate the Demand for Diagnostic Imaging Services during 2020-2025

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD , April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide diagnostic imaging services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the projected period from 2022 to 2032, reaching a market value of US$ 1 Billion. As of 2022, the market is poised to be valued at US$ 585 Million.



The value of imaging in identifying medical disorders cannot be overstated. Diagnostic imaging has made it possible to treat a wide range of chronic and infectious disorders effectively. Because of an increasing pool of senior patients, the need for diagnostic imaging has skyrocketed in recent years. The pandemic (COVID-19) outbreak has extended potential for the diagnostic imaging services sector.

As the number of persons afflicted grows on a daily basis, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers have seen a tremendous increase in the number of patients globally. As a result, proper imaging techniques for detecting confirmed and suspected cases become critical.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Demand for diagnostic imaging services"

114 Tables and

96 Figures

170 Pages

Get Sample PDF of this report at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4752

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The computer tomography (CT) category's CAGR is expected to be 5.6%.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanning techniques, on the other hand, are increasing at a similar rate, with a CAGR of 5.4%.

During the projected period, hospitals are expected to remain the primary suppliers of diagnostic imaging services

U.S is expected to establish dominance in the diagnostic imaging services industry.

China has the fastest growth rate of any region, rising at a CAGR of 5.1%.





"The worldwide diagnostic imaging services industry is expected to grow in the coming years." "The growing senior population, along with the existing COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to drive aggressive research and development for the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of life-threatening illnesses," says a Fact.MR Analyst

To learn more about Demand for Ultrasound Services, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4752

Competitive Landscape

The global market for diagnostic imaging services is becoming more concentrated. RadNet, Inc., Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc., I-MED Radiology Network (Permira), and Sonic Healthcare are among the leading industry competitors. These companies have strengthened their positions through mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. In addition, they focus on inventing innovative solutions to give to its clientele.

RadNet, Inc. is the industry leader in global diagnostic imaging services. CT, MRI, Digital X-ray, Ultrasound, and PET/CT services, as well as Nuclear Medicine and Digital Mammography, are all offered by the firm.

The second player, Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc., provides Bone Density Screening and Ultrasound services in addition to CT and MRI scans. On Point medical imaging technology, which provides quality assurance solutions for MRI and CT scanners, is used by the firm. In addition, the company intends to enter international markets through mergers and partnerships with local investors and private enterprises.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of Sales of Computed Tomography Services report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4752

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global diagnostic imaging services market with detailed segmentation on the basis of service type, service provider and regions.

By Service Type : Service Type Diagnostic Radiology Ultrasound Computed Tomography Magnetic Resonance Imaging Nuclear Imaging Others

By Service Provider : Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)







“This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”

Get Customization on this Demand for Nuclear Imaging Services for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4752

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Check out more studies related to Healthcare Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

How Transformation in Laparoscopic Surgery Practices Have been Shaping the Market? - The limited availability of well-competent surgeons makes it impossible to market laparoscopic tools effectively. According to a study, more than half of all laparoscopic injuries fall under these four categories: planting a veress needle or blind entry, creating a pneumoperitoneum, and introducing a primary trocar.

Which Country is Pivotal for Consistent Demand of ENT Devices? - U.S. dominated the global ENT devices market and is poised to reach USD$ 13 Bn valuation by 2032 Based on a report named “Ear, Nose, and Throat”, published by the United States National Library of Medicine, ENT-related diseases has potential for serious consequences if it is not treated in due time.

Increase in the Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases fueling Adoption: Increasing prevalence of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, Guillain-Barre syndrome, Myasthenia gravis, and diffuse alveolar hemorrhage due to Goodpasture syndrome, hyper viscosity syndrome, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

What’s Mainly Driving Demand for Cardiogenic Shock Treatment Drugs & Devices? - Cardiogenic shock management necessitates a collaborative effort involving organizational methodologies, accurate diagnosis using equipment such as electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, coronary angiography etc., and therapeutic management to preserve blood flow.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583