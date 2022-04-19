10:30 AM Update: Roads Impacted by Downed Utilities in North Central Pennsylvania

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Columbia

• (Open) Route 3016 (Hollow Road) between Hollow Road and Route 487 (River Hill Drive) in Catawissa.

Lycoming

• Route 4010 (Cogan House Road) between Green Mountain Road and Cemetery Road in Cogan House Township. • Route 864 between Route 87 and Simpler Hollow Road in Upper Fairfield Township. • Route 3004 (Jacks Hollow Road) between Bennardi Development Road in Armstrong Township and Woodside Avenue in Duboistown. • (Open) Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) between Four Mile Drive) and Barneys Drive in Loyalsock Township. • Route 287 between Route 973 in Mifflin Township and Route 184 (Beech Grove Road) in Cogan House. • Route 554 between Route 15 (Market Street) in South Williamsport and Elimsport Road in Washington Township.

Montour

• (New) Route 2007 (Columbia Hill Road) between Meadowbrook Road and Cherokee Road in Valley Township. • (New) Route 2007 (Columbia Hill Road) between Trump Road in Valley Township and Hartman Road in West Hemlock Township.

