Attorney General Moody Slams Biden for Anti-Energy Policies Hurting Americans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody, with a coalition of 15 other attorneys general, is demanding President Joe Biden stop federal attempts to impose excessive regulations that increase Americans’ energy costs. Attorney General Moody is demanding the president take action to address the rising gas prices by focusing on domestic production and transport. Among the list of policy requests is reinstating the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The record-high gas prices Americans are facing right now are due to missteps by the Biden administration. From day one, Biden has worked to destroy American energy independence, and now we are reaping the consequences. It’s clear that the solution is here at home—domestic energy development is needed to prevent future economic hardship for our citizens. Work on the shuttered Keystone XL Pipeline must begin as soon as possible.”

Attorney General Moody is urging the Biden administration to stop attempts to infuse decision making across federal agencies with inflated “social costs of carbon,” to abandon the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s proposed regulation for new natural gas projects, and to end the suspension of authorization to transport liquified natural gas by rail tank cars. Additionally, Attorney General Moody is calling on Biden to make clear that he will veto attempts to increase oil and gas taxes and impose costly new methane rules on energy production.

President Biden’s unilateral decision on the first day of his administration to revoke the 2019 Presidential Permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline cost thousands of jobs, millions in tax revenue and economic opportunity for the communities along its route. It also set a dangerous precedent for future permits and projects that would enhance the nation’s energy security and independence. Meanwhile, Biden has requested OPEC+—which includes Russia, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela—to produce more oil, and his administration is now seeking to import more oil from Canada.

In a letter to the president, the 16 attorneys general write: “Your vitriolic language and vilification of the American fossil fuel industries while holding out your hand to the despotic foreign leaders whose interests directly conflict with American values has undoubtedly depressed American energy development both on- and off-shore. In pursuit of their $15 billion trade claim against you (a cost that will be borne by American taxpayers if it succeeds), TC Energy has said it will not build the pipeline. The States took considerable measures to support TC Energy and the project—a project that would have brought jobs and economic opportunities to many of our underserved communities. Coddling your radical environmental base has led us to the current crisis… The solutions are right here at home. On behalf of the citizens of our states, we demand you immediately take the actions outlined above to reverse the damage you have done and provide relief for struggling families and businesses.”

To read the full letter, click here .