Green And Bio Polyols Market to Worth USD 7.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%

Global Green and bio polyols Market is expected to grow at more than 8.8% CAGR from 2016 to 2025. It is expected to reach above USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from a little above USD 3.7 billion in 2016

The eco-friendly and sustainable nature of bio polyols, consistent supply of bio-based feedstock, and fluctuations in the price of crude oil are the factors driving the global market for green and bio polyols Bio-based polymers are majorly used in fruit and vegetable packaging in the supermarkets, for bread bags and bakery boxes, bottles, envelopes and display carton windows, and shopping or carrier bags, among others. The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing affordability of imaging systems, and the need for rapid and accurate diagnosis are the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

Arkema SA, BASF se, Covestro, Emery Oleochemicals, Cargill Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Piedmont Chemical Industries Inc., Polylabs, Huntsman International LLC

- HORGEN, SWITZERLAND – June 23, 2021 – Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announces a mass-balance approach to the production of new polyurethane solutions based on a circular feedstock sourced from a waste product of the mobility sector that replaces virgin fossil-fuel based feedstock. New SPECFLEX™ C and VORANOL™ C product ranges will initially be offered to the mobility sector in collaboration with leading automotive suppliers Adient and Autoneum. - The bio-based polymer market for packaging is growing rapidly in the European and North American regions. The increasing intervention of FDA and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is largely promoting the usage of biodegradable and food grade plastics for beverage and snack consumption. - The new generation bio-based PU is produced using natural or plant-based raw materials by chemical synthesis, which reduces the dependence on fossil fuels for the production of traditional petroleum-derived products. They are chemical compounds that have a low environmental impact. They exist in different forms, which allow them to be used as substitutes for petroleum-based products such as plastics, paints, waxes, and fuels.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) and SKC Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea; CEO: Lee Wan-jae) had announced plans to dissolve their joint venture agreement for Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc. (Seoul, South Korea; Co-CEOs: Eui Joon Lim and MORITA Toru; MCNS), a subsidiary that combines the two parent companies’ operations in polyurethane raw materials. Cargill has bolstered its biobased polyol product offerings by purchasing Rogers Arkansas-based BioBased Technologies'® vegetable-based polyol product line, Agrol,® and other assets. Cargill's Industrial Specialties business and BioBased Technologies are leaders in the development of soybean-based polyols that replace petroleum-based polyols enabling manufacturers to create more sustainable products for their consumers

Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa By Type Polyehter Polyols

Polyester Polyols

Others By Deployment Foams

Coatings

Adhesives

Sealants

Elastomers

Others CAGR 8.8 % Customization Scope 15% Free Customization Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email

- North America dominates the global green and bio polyols market owing to growing usage of bio polyols. Corns and soybeans are majorly utilized raw materials to produce bio polyols in the region. However, other developing economies such as Asia Pacific are expected to register significant growth owing to easily availability of raw materials, cheap and skilled labor, and less costly equipment. The significant growth in the electronic industry is boosting the growth of this market in the year to come. - The Green and Bio Polyols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

- Market is segmented into polyether polyol and polyester polyol. The demand for green polyol & bio polyol is driven by growth in the respective end-user industries. - On the basis of end-user, the global green polyol & bio polyol market is segmented into construction, transportation, furniture or bedding, packaging, carpet backing, and others. - Development of a number of innovative green polyol & bio polyol products further helps in the growth of the market. - Packaging is one of the largest markets for bio-based polymers. These polymers exhibit excellent clarity and gloss, resistance to food fats/oils, and aroma barrier. Additionally, they also provide stiffness, twist retention, and printability to the packaging.

