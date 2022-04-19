Dental Veneers Market Size Worth $2.3Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The dental veneers market size is projected to grow from $1.55 Billion in 2021 to $2.30 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021–2028.

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Dental Veneers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Composite Material, Dental Porcelain, and Others), Age Group (Child and Adult), and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others)", the global dental veneers market growth is driven by the increasing dental disorder cases, growing consumer awareness about dental veneers, and rising focus on aesthetics. By product, composite material segment held the largest market share of 47.59% in 2021. By age group, adult segment accounted for the largest market share of 84.96% in 2021.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.55 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 2.30 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 188 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Age Group Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Dental Veneer Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.; Glidewell; Amann Girrbach AG; 3M; VladMiVa; Zircon Ceramics; Den-Mat Holdings, LLC; Ultradent Products, Inc; PLANMECA OY; Lion Dental Care; Biolase, Inc.; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Henkel AG & Company; KGAA; Align Technology; Colgate-Palmolive Company; and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are among the key companies operating in the dental veneers market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to tap into prevailing business opportunities.

For instance, in December 2021, Dentsply Sirona's launched a truly esthetic, high-strength zirconia CAD/CAM block to bring together a high level of esthetics and ease of processing alongside the strength familiar with zirconium oxide in a multilayer graduated zirconium oxide block.

The global need for dental veneers is expanding due to increased dental problems such as discoloration, abnormalities, chipped teeth, and uneven spacing between teeth. Dental veneers are used in various settings, including dental institutions, hospitals, dental clinics, and others, leading to positive growth statistics for the dental veneers market. Porcelain veneers may gain a substantial market share due to benefits such as long-lasting material and the capacity to improve the appearance of teeth. Moreover, dental veneers do not impose any specific maintenance; they require basic oral hygiene to keep them in good shape. As a result, these variables may contribute to the market's increased growth rate.





According to recent research from the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), patients demand more porcelain veneers than ever before. In fact, in terms of popularity in the US, this cosmetic dentistry procedure is only for teeth whitening. According to the world health organization in 2019, oral diseases affected nearly 3.5 billion people. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) survey of 2018, the top 5 countries that perform the most cosmetic surgeries are the US, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and India. The US and Brazil accounted for 28.4% of all cosmetic procedures - surgical and non-surgical - in the world in 2018.

According to Cosmetic Surgery Solicitors, a leading cosmetic surgery company, Brazil and the US performed equal cosmetic surgeries (1.5 million procedures each. More than three times the number of people in the US underwent non-surgical procedures than in Brazil - 2.8 million cosmetic treatments were carried out compared to 769,000 in Brazil. The annual survey from ISAPS found that non-invasive treatments increased by 10.2% worldwide in 2020. Dentists' various offers and discounts may assist the dental veneers market to climb the growth ladder.

Moreover, governments and companies have also undertaken several initiatives for oral diseases. For instance, the Indian Dental Association’s National Oral Health Program aimed to enhance oral healthcare through the cooperative and equitable distribution of general and oral health services and coordination with the public and private sectors. Such activities help spread awareness, which plays a strong role in creating demand for dental equipment and consumables. Smile restoration and improvements in presence have achieved meaningful importance. The baby boomer population is rising as key consumers of cosmetic dentistry. As per the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), adults between the age group of 31-40 years and baby boomers are most likely to request about cosmetic dentistry in the US. It also states that a main segment of cosmetic patients falls in the 40-49 age category, followed by the 50-plus segment (25%). Therefore, the growing consumer awareness and rising focus on aesthetics for dental cosmetics are driving the dental veneers market.





Based on product, the dental veneers market is segmented into composite material, dental porcelain, and others. In 2021, the composite material segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the rising adoption of composite materials in the treatment due to easy availability. However, the dental porcelain segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% in the market during the forecast period. The high adoption of the porcelain material in the treatment of dental-related problems, the impressive result in maintaining natural teeth appearance and providing a relatively long-life are the factors likely to drive the growth of the market.

The dental veneers market, by age group, is segmented into adults and child. The adult segment held a larger share of the market in 2021 and is also estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the dental veneers market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is likely to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a public health crisis across the world. The pandemic had disrupted lives, pushed the hospital system to its capacity, and created a global economic slowdown. While there was a significant uncertainty about economic growth prospects, the impact of the pandemic was severe. According to the American Dental Association, dental procedures were divided into emergency/urgent and routine/elective procedures during the COVID‐19 pandemic. Many cities were closed due to COVID-19 outbreak, causing treatments and doctor/dentist appointment cancellation. The dental treatments and procedures are directly contacted with patients’ oral fluid that has a possible risk of causing infections. To prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, it is requested to maintain social distancing as there is high risk of being infected with the virus due to direct exposure to oral fluids of the patients to the dentists. During the COVID‐19 pandemic, routine dental treatments are contraindicated, and the emphasis is placed only on emergency and urgent treatments in all patients.





Among chronic health conditions, dental diseases are among the most preventable public health challenges in the US. Moreover, according to a CDC report, 47.2% of adults in the country have some form of periodontal disease. About 70 % of adults aged 65 and above have periodontal disease. However, due to the pandemic's rising intensity, the patients cannot visit the dental clinics. In addition, the limited/uneven availability of dental staff had negative impact on the dental veneers market.





















