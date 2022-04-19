Etrnl Cosmetics signs Digital Marketing Leader National Positions 

The new Chaga mushroom-focused cosmetics company has signed the award-winning digital marketer known for innovation and eCommerce reach

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrnl Cosmetics, a division of Active Health Foods, Inc. (OTC: AHFD), announced today that it has signed National Positions, the award-winning digital marketer, to lead its launch including crucial eCommerce efforts. Both companies are based in Los Angeles.

National Position’s team of experts provide SEO, PPC, social media advertising, email marketing, eCommerce marketing and CRO strategies to businesses online around the world. The company has been a recognized by Forbes, Bloomberg, the Inc. 500 list, the L.A. Business Journal and is a multiple winner of the Communicator Awards. Clients include Alfa Romeo, Redbull, Prudential Overall Supply, AMA Waterways, Brixton and Fontana Forni.

“We’re confident that Bernard May and his team at National Positions will help make Etrnl Cosmetics a success,” said CEO and Chairman of Active Health Foods, Inc. and Etrnl Cosmetics Joe Wallace. “The message that we are innovating with the purest form of an ancient resource–using sustainable and fair practices–is in good hands.”

Etrnl Cosmetics launched in April 2022 and it was new CEO and Chairman Joe Wallace’s first announcement. Etrnl will focus on Chaga mushroom based skin and hair products – utilizing the incredibly rare fungi’s antioxidant properties in innovative ways. Chaga has been used as a folk remedy by people living in northern latitudes to treat various ailments and numerous peer reviewed scientific studies well document its antioxidant properties. Under Wallace, AHFD plans to use the unique properties of Chaga to create a new class of cosmetics, zinc-free skin tone specific sunscreens, acne treatments, and hair care products.

Etrnl Cosmetics’ experts on sustainable Chaga procurement are Tulsy and Prema Ball of Chagit Products Inc. The brothers are also noted television producers of the Bering Sea Gold shows on Discovery.

About Active Health Foods & Etrnl Cosmetics

Active Health Foods, recently experienced a change of control with Los Angeles-based Entrepreneur Joe Wallace becoming CEO and Chairman. Previously, the Company acquired CoinChamp, Inc. CoinChamp is developing a platform for the plug-and-play creation of non-fungible tokens.

