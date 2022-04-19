Oxycodone Market 2021-2028 Trends – Increasing Use Of Oxycodone In Treatment Of Chronic Non-Malignant Pain

Reports And Data

Increasing incidence of chronic disorders such as cancer and severe diabetic neuropathy

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oxycodone market size is expected to reach USD 7.49 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising focus on efficient management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients, increasing application of opioid therapy to manage chronic pain associated with severe illnesses, and availability of robust pipeline of oxycodone-based therapeutics are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing accessibility and availability of over-the-counter oxycodone oral solutions is another key factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Oxycodone is an opioid agonist that has been clinically used since 1917 for the treatment and management of cancer-related pain and chronic non-cancer related pain. Oxycodone works by binding to a receptor, inhibiting adenylyl-cyclase, hyperpolarizing neurons, and decreases excitability. Oxycodone has been widely administered through oral route but can also be administered through different routes such as intramuscularly, subcutaneously, intravenously, and rectally. Introduction of controlled-release oxycodone has boosted its use in chronic non-malignant pain. Oxycodone is preferred for pain management owing to its higher bioavailability as compared to morphine. Over 60-80% of the oxycodone dose retains its analgesic properties and has been widely used in treatment of osteoarthritis pain and chronic low back pain. Oxycodone is one of the most commonly prescribed opioid across the globe and this has been boosting demand for it and is expected to continue to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Oxycodone crosses the blood brain barrier and causes euphoria and high-like feeling among oxycodone users. They are also prone to tamper with the drugs to inhale or inject it intravenously. Increasing incidence of oxycodone dependence and side effects and risks associated with oxycodone use such as overdose and death are some key factors expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1286

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Short-acting oxycodone segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to increasing application of short-acting oxycodone for treatment of transient pain owing to their short duration of analgesic activity and quick onset of actions.

Oral segment is expected to dominate other route of administration segment in terms of revenue share during the forecast period attributable to rising availability of oral solutions of oxycodone, increasing use of extended-release oxycodone tablets due to their higher bioavailability, and growing usage for treatment of moderate to severe pain.

Pain management segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing use of opioid therapy to manage chronic and acute pain in patients suffering from chronic illnesses and rising prevalence of chronic pain among general population.

Retail pharmacies segment is expected to account for a considerable revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing network of retail pharmacies across the globe, rising availability of over-the-counter and prescription drugs, and increased access to a number of opioid drugs.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising incidence of chronic pain among individuals, FDA approvals for opioid therapies, advancements in R&D activities, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Major companies in the market include Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Pfizer, Purdue Pharma, Endo International, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Mylan, Sun Pharmaceutical, Impax Laboratories, and Indivior.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oxycodone-market

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Oxycodone Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Short-acting Oxycodone

Long-acting Oxycodone

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Rectal

Intranasal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

De-addiction

Pain Management

Cancer Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain Management

Osteoarthritis Pain Management

Other Pain Management

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1286

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1286

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best customized report.

Read More Reports:

Alopecia Market Growth @ https://propertyaspectsmagazine.co.uk/press-releases/?rkey=20220310EN88152&filter=19546

Alopecia Market Analysis @ https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-alopecia-market-size-to-reach-usd-13-80-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data-800349258.html

Alopecia Market Trends @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-alopecia-market-size-to-reach-usd-13-80-billion-in-2028--says-reports-and-data-301500078.html

Alopecia Market Size @ https://smb.panews.com/article/Global-Alopecia-Market-Size-To-Reach-USD-1380-Billion-In-2028-Says-Reports-and-Data?storyId=622a052eee980f6bf0c85fce

Alopecia Market Share @ https://smb.picayuneitem.com/article/Global-Alopecia-Market-Size-To-Reach-USD-1380-Billion-In-2028-Says-Reports-and-Data?storyId=622a052eee980f6bf0c85fce

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.