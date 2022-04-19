Breathable Films Market Size Forecast to Reach US$ 3.9 Bn by 2030 | FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Breathable films are integral part of diverse industrial applications like pharmaceuticals, medical, hygiene & personal care, food & beverage, sanitary napkins, incontinence products, hospital disposables like gloves, PPE kits, food packaging and others. The global urbanizations taken place in the last decade has worked as the driving factor to boost the breathable films market growth which tends to sustain in the upcoming forecast period (2020-2030).
As researched thoroughly by FMI analysts, the global Breathable Films market is set to grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030 to reach US$ 3.9 Bn by 2030.
Some of the key takeaways from the report are as follows-
Global breathable films market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, starting from 2020 to 2030
Among materials, polyethylene breathable films are expected to dominate the market due to their diverse applications and low cost
In terms of type, micro-porous segment expected to emerge dominant while the monolithic segment is likely to remain in the next leading position during the forecast period
Hospital disposables sector emerges as key end user, exhibiting high demand for products such as surgical masks, gloves, PPE kits, and others.
North America expected to continue dominating among regional segments
In the category by end-users, hospitals to dominate the market during the forecast period. Food and beverages, personal care and hygiene, Apparel and clothing and others to remain in the dominant market positions in the current and near future.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there is surge in demand of several products starting from personal hygiene to pharmaceuticals and medical disposables like gloves, masks, PPE kit and others which are accelerating the growth of breathable films market globally. Despite of the disruption in manufacturing units or logistics services due to the ongoing pandemic, drop in GDP, job recessions and other factors, the overall market value is set to experience year-to-year growth and expansion throughout the forecast period. East Asian countries to significantly contribute to the global breathable films market due to increased urbanization, demography of the region, medical expenses of the large number of population and other factors.
“Lifting of China’s one child policy ban and rapidly growing aging population is likely to accelerate the demand in global breathable films market. Moreover, rapid growth in medical developments resulting increase in old age populations which is likely to impact the breathable films market positively in the near future” says an FMI analyst.
Who is winning?
According to the report by Future Market Insights, the leading market players of the breathable film market are adopting various strategies to sustain in the competitive edge.
As the global market offers impressive opportunities, the key market players such as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Berry Global Inc., and American Polyfilm, Inc., focusing on expanding their geographic presence to gain competitive advantage.
Some of the leading market holders in the global breathable film market-
Trioplast Industrier AB
Innovia Films
Arkema Group
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
RKW Group
Fatra
Covestro AG
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
More Valuable Insights on Global Breathable Films Market
In the latest report, Future Market Insights depicts and analyses an unbiased research on the global breathable films market, along with the historical data for period of 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for the upcoming period of 2020-2030. To understand the scope, growth, strategies and opportunities in the breathable films market, the global market is segmented on the basis of material (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane, and others), Film type (micro-porous, monolithic/non-porous), end-user industry (medical, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and hygiene, apparel and clothing, building and construction, and others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia-pacific, MEA).
