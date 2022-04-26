The SAVE THE FROGS! Costa Rica Ecotour For Intrepid Travelers - July 2022
SAVE THE FROGS! will lead an ecotour to Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula to photograph frogs, with 100% of proceeds supporting environmental conservation efforts.
SAVE THE FROGS! does a fantastic job of organizing everything beautifully & ensuring that safety is never in jeopardy. Superb work!! It’s why they’re such a trusted leader in ecotourism.”LAGUNA BEACH, CA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdwatching has been a multi-billion dollar industry for years, but did you know about frogwatching? Travelers are seeking unique vacation experiences, especially ones that bring them close to nature and rare wildlife species. Frog-focused tourism has been on the rise in recent years, as the general public becomes more aware of the rapid disappearance of amphibians, and the allure of these cryptic but beautiful animals.
— Ronni Trankel, California; Four-time SAVE THE FROGS! Ecotour Participant
SAVE THE FROGS! is inviting intrepid travelers to join its SAVE THE FROGS! Costa Rica Osa Ecotour, which takes place July 6th to 13th, 2022. This amazing adventure will encompass the rainforest and beaches the Osa Peninsula, one of the world’s most biodiverse regions. Participants will experience the splendor of finding poison dart frogs in their native habitats. There will be an abundance of opportunities to find and photograph amphibians. The tour aims to introduce nature enthusiasts to the wild world of frogs and to help fund the conservation and protection of one of the world’s most important amphibian habitats.
Costa Rica has an incredible array of biodiversity, landscapes and ecosystems, and is home to 214 known amphibian species, all within a very small geographical area. There are lots of frogs to be found, making Costa Rica a perfect place for a SAVE THE FROGS! Ecotour.
SAVE THE FROGS! is a California-based 501(c)(3) public charity best known for their pioneering efforts to save the world's rapidly disappearing amphibian species. Since 2013, they have also been a leader in ecotourism, having led frog-focused adventures throughout Latin America (the world's amphibian biodiversity hotspot). SAVE THE FROGS! has a long history of educating the general public about amphibians and the environment, and has brought numerous travelers on its past ecotours. Due to the demand for an adults-only tour, this tour has been created as the first of its kind adults-only SAVE THE FROGS! ecotour.
The tour is being led by SAVE THE FROGS! Founder Dr. Kerry Kriger, who has given over 400 educational presentations on amphibians in 20+ countries. The tour will be joined by numerous local wildlife experts who will share their extensive knowledge of Costa Rica's wildlife and environmental issues. Ecotour participants can be assured of an extremely educational experience in beautiful natural settings. Nightly accommodation will be at some of Costa Rica's most comfortable ecolodges.
The mission of SAVE THE FROGS! is to protect amphibian populations and to promote a society that respects and appreciates nature and wildlife. Frog populations have been declining worldwide at unprecedented rates, and nearly one-third of the world’s amphibian species are threatened with extinction. Since 2008, SAVE THE FROGS! has been at the forefront of worldwide amphibian conservation efforts, having organized over 2,000 educational events to spread the word about the rapid disappearance of amphibians and empower citizens of all walks of life to protect their local frogs, toads, salamanders and newts.
You can learn more about the SAVE THE FROGS! Costa Rica Osa Ecotour and sign up at:
https://savethefrogs.com/ecotours
Spaces are limited but still available. Entry into Costa Rica is straightforward with proof of COVID vaccine, and flights from the USA are still available at low prices.
