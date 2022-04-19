ROAD CLOSURE- DUXBURY VT ROUTE 100
Vermont Route 100 in Duxbury , between Turner Hill Road is shut down due to a tree down on power lines. Washington Electric is responding to alleviate the situation, but do not currently have a time estimate for the roadway reopening.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
