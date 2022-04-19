Route 132 closed in Thetford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks o/b/o Thetford Police

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 132 in Thetford, between Miller Pond Rd and Tucker Hill Rd is shut down due to a tree down on power lines. Green Mountain Power is responding to alleviate the situation, but do not currently have a time estimate for the roadway reopening.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.