Fill Dirt Available from PennDOT Maintenance Work in Mercer County

​Spring road maintenance season will be under way soon and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) Mercer County maintenance office expects waste fill dirt will be available as crews tackle activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement, and other operations.

Fill dirt left over from PennDOT maintenance operations is available to property owners who request the material, and whose property is accessible and located near work areas.

Property owners must sign a release form (Form M-666) which is available by contacting the Mercer County maintenance office at 724-662-5350.

The form must be signed before any fill dirt is delivered. Forms expire at the end of each year and new ones must be signed annually.

Currently, in Mercer County, PennDOT anticipates having fill dirt available from work throughout the county.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

