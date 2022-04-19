9:30 AM Update: Roads Impacted by Downed Utilities in North Central Pennsylvania

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Bradford

• (Open) Route 1056 (Cotton Hollow Road) between Macafee Road in Litchfield Township and Battle Creek Road in Windham Township.

Columbia

• Route 3016 (Hollow Road) between Hollow Road and Route 487 (River Hill Drive) in Catawissa.

Lycoming

• (New) Route 4010 (Cogan House Road) between Green Mountain Road and Cemetery Road in Cogan House Township. • Route 864 between Route 87 and Simpler Hollow Road in Upper Fairfield Township. • Route 3004 (Jacks Hollow Road) between Bennardi Development Road in Armstrong Township and Woodside Avenue in Duboistown. • Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) between Four Mile Drive) and Barneys Drive in Loyalsock Township. • Route 287 between Route 973 in Mifflin Township and Route 184 (Beech Grove Road) in Cogan House. • Route 554 between Route 15 (Market Street) in South Williamsport and Elimsport Road in Washington Township.

Montour

• (New) Route 2007 (Columbia Hill Road) between Meadowbrook Road and Cherokee Road in Valley Township.

Northumberland

• (Open) Route 4004 (Shikellamy Avenue) between Mile Post Road in Upper Augusta Township and Sunbury Road in Rush Township.

Sullivan

• (Open) Route 42 between Beaver Lake Road and Doyles Road in Davidson Township.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

