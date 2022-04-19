Smart Irrigation Market Opportunities, Products Type, Top Key Companies, Importance and Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Irrigation Market Size – USD 1,476.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.2%,Market Trends – Increasing need for efficient water management

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Irrigation Market size reached USD 1,476.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing development of smart cities and increasing need to save water and reduce related expenses are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for water management for the future will drive revenue growth of the market. Smart irrigation refers to the use of advanced technologies and connected devices and equipment to monitor, analyze, and control operations in smart agriculture.

Water wastage is a serious issue in the agricultural and non-agricultural industries. Better water management methods are required to alleviate the problem. Smart irrigation is an ideal solution to the problem as it will reduce the need for human supervision or intervention, which will aid in transforming the system from static and manual to dynamic and intelligent. Smart Irrigation Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Smart Irrigation market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis.

You Can Download Sample PDF Copy of This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/166

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Sensor-based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need to detect change in soil moisture level and automatically activate water supply to avoid crop damage.

Controllers segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing need to operate automated irrigation systems on commercial and residential properties, for landscaping and agriculture.

North America market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing smart irrigation solutions such as Toro Manufacturing LLC, Hunter Industries, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, and Telsco Industries, Inc., among others in countries in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report: Toro Manufacturing LLC, Netafim, Ltd., Hunter Industries, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Galcon Controller Agricultural Cooperative Society, Ltd., Telsco Industries, Inc., Hydropoint Data System, Inc., Rachio, Inc., Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Inc., and Banyan Water, Inc.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-irrigation-market

Furthermore, the report divides the Smart Irrigation market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented global smart irrigation market on the basis of system type, component, application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Sensor-based

Weather-based

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Sensors

Controllers

Water Flow Meters

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Overview of the Smart Irrigation Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Smart Irrigation industry

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/166

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Drone Package Delivery Market Size Worth USD 18.65 Billion in 2028 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-package-delivery-market

Command and Control Systems Market Size Worth USD 44.76 Billion By 2027 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/command-and-control-systems-market

Healthcare IT Market Size Worth USD 549.95 Billion by 2027 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-it-market

Food Ingredients Market Size Worth USD 84.97 Billion By 2027 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-ingredients-market

Human Centric Lighting Market Size Worth USD 7,641.9 Million by 2027 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-centric-lighting-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-smart-irrigation-market