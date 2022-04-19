HealthPass New York Appoints Davin Laurino as Senior Vice President of Sales
We are extremely fortunate to have Davin join our team in this critically important position”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthPass New York, both a benefits exchange and PEO offering for New York metropolitan area employers, announced today the appointment of Davin Laurino as Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Laurino will lead the sales arm of the organization while collaborating on the strategic vision and development of new revenue generating initiatives for HealthPass.
— Vince Ashton, President and CEO, HealthPass
Laurino brings more than 20 years of employee benefits experience to the position. Prior to joining HealthPass, he was National Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development at Employers Health Network based in Dallas, Texas. He has also held several executive sales and marketing positions in the greater NY market during his time at Healthfirst, Northshore-LIJ CareConnect Insurance Company and UnitedHealthcare. Laurino earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Fort Hays State University.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Davin join our team in this critically important position,” said Vince Ashton, President and CEO, HealthPass. “Davin brings a tremendous wealth of experience and a proven track record of developing business, providing outstanding client and broker service and introducing new products and solutions into a very competitive health insurance marketplace. We are confident that Davin is the right individual to help HealthPass continue to grow and we look forward to his many contributions.”
About HealthPass:
HealthPass offers small and medium-sized businesses in the greater NY area flexible and cost-effective alternatives to the traditional methods of providing employee benefits. Established in 1999, the HealthPass New York benefits exchange has empowered hundreds of thousands of employees to personally select their benefits from a menu of coverages based upon their unique needs and budgets. HealthPass continually engages new strategic partners to expand the available options, offering a choice of best-in-market solutions including The HealthPass NY PEO powered by DecisionHR. Employers, employees and brokers who work with HealthPass benefit from a state-of-the-art enrollment and administrative platform, coupled with extensive personalized support from the HealthPass Service Team. For more information and to see why clients grade HealthPass with a 78 Net Promoter Score visit https://healthpassny.com
Ed Emerman
Eagle Public Relations
+1 609-240-2766
eemerman@eaglepr.com