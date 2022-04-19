Rapid Test Kit Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2030

Reports And Data

Increased adoption of convenient home testing kits with fast and accurate results is driving rapid test kits market revenue growth

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rapid test kit market size is expected to reach USD 52.35 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.1 % over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases is driving rapid testing kit market revenue growth. Use of rapid test kits in the food industry to detect foodborne pathogens and ensure faster and effective real-time food testing is also expected to boost market revenue.

Governments across the world are taking initiatives to boost mandatory testing. In January 2022, the US Government announced the purchase of one billion rapid test kits, which aims to promote testing capacity and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the country. Steady increase in the number of testing centers approved by the government and increase in the number of private points of care centers is driving the rapid test kit market revenue growth.

Moreover, the use of advanced technologies in these kits are immunoassay or chromatography based, which delivers prompt results. The demand for such rapid test kits has grown significantly. Governments of most countries have implemented stringent pathogen testing to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Medical firms, mostly diagnostic service providers, are establishing positions in the rapid test kit industry, which is expected to drive global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

However, failing to eradicate the need for microscopy for more accurate results and lack of awareness of the newer and advanced rapid test kits among the population are factors challenging growth of rapid test kits market revenue growth. Moreover, many rapid antigen test kits include chemical preservatives such as ProClin and liquids such as Sodium Azide. These fluids are associated with potential risks due to misuse or accidental spillage on the skin or eye and ingestion, resulting in allergic reactions, skin and eye irritation, and serious health hazards. Accidental spillage or misuse of these fluids may not have very serious effects on adults but can prove to be hazardous in the case of children and pets.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2964

Some Key Highlights in the Report

RT-PCR segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in global rapid test kit market in 2021 due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 and mandatory testing orders.

Pregnancy and fertility segment revenue is expected to register a faster CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high accuracy of the result and low complexity in the use of these kits.

Rapid test kit market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to rising patient pool of various infectious and chronic diseases. In order to increase the availability of the kits, majority of the medical manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing units in this region owing to low-cost labor available there. This is expected to boost market revenue growth in the region.

Rapid test kit market in Europe is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by stringent regulations of the governments on mass testing to curb the spread of COVID-19. Thus, increase in demand for these kits is expected to drive market revenue growth in the region.

Some major companies in the global market report include Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ray Biotech Life, Inc., OraSure Technologies, BioMedomics Inc., CTK Biotech, Inc., AlphaBiolabs Ltd., GeneMatrix Inc., Seegene Inc., and Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

On September 28, 2020, the WHO announced global partnerships with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), the Africa Centers of Disease, Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, and the Global Fund Unitaid to make available 120 million quality rapid test kits of COVID-19 to Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rapid-test-kit-market

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Rapid Test Kit Market Segmentation:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Rapid Antigen Test

Rapid Antibody Test

RT- PCR

Others

Kit Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Rapid Test Kits

Professional Rapid Test Kits

Others

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Immunospot Assay

Solid Phase

Lateral Flow Assay

Agglutination

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Diagnostics Centers

Others

Specimen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Infectious Disease

Glucose Monitoring

Pregnancy and Fertility

Toxicology

Cardiology

Oncology

Others

Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Less than 10 minutes

Less than 30 minutes

Less than 1 hour

1-2 hours

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Nasopharyngeal Swab

Oropharyngeal Swab

Nasal Swab

Blood

Others

Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2964

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2964

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best customized report.

Browse More Reports:

Alopecia Market Share @ https://smb.valleytimes-news.com/article/Global-Alopecia-Market-Size-To-Reach-USD-1380-Billion-In-2028-Says-Reports-and-Data?storyId=622a052eee980f6bf0c85fce

Alopecia Market Analysis @ https://smb.thewetumpkaherald.com/article/Global-Alopecia-Market-Size-To-Reach-USD-1380-Billion-In-2028-Says-Reports-and-Data?storyId=622a052eee980f6bf0c85fce

Alopecia Market Trends @ https://smb.vicksburgpost.com/article/Global-Alopecia-Market-Size-To-Reach-USD-1380-Billion-In-2028-Says-Reports-and-Data?storyId=622a052eee980f6bf0c85fce

Alopecia Market Size @ https://smb.tryondailybulletin.com/article/Global-Alopecia-Market-Size-To-Reach-USD-1380-Billion-In-2028-Says-Reports-and-Data?storyId=622a052eee980f6bf0c85fce

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.