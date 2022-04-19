Logistics Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 14.93 Billion | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing emphasis on warehouse automation is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Logistics Robots Market Forecast to 2027”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Logistics Robots market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The global logistics robots market size was USD 5,512.6 Million in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 14.93 Billion in 2027 and register a steady 15.3% CAGR over the forecast period. The steady growth of the logistics robots market can be attributed to growing emphasis on warehouse automation as warehouse automation offers several advantages, including space savings, enhanced productivity, efficient flow of materials, lesser workforce requirement, lower operational expenditure, reductions in inventory level, improved return on investment, and safer operations.

Technological advancements in robotics and automation solutions have been resulting in significant changes across a range of industries and sectors. Companies in the field are constantly researching and developing new and more efficient and advanced solutions for various applications and industries. For instance, 2XL, which is a Belgium-based logistics firm, deploys automated guided vehicles to enhance warehouse efficiency, especially to reduce time spent by workforce in moving from one point in a warehouse to another, and allocating workers to perform more urgent tasks.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Clearpath Robotics Inc., Omron Corporation, Alstef Group, Midea Group, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Kion Group AG, Teradyne Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Logistics Robots market in terms of robot type, application, industry verticals, and region:

Robot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robot Arms

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Pick & Place

Transportation

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, ABB Ltd. announced the introduction of IRB 390 FlexPacker with faster and higher payload to support vertical packaging, custom-made packaging, and high-variation, high-speed sorting, and on-demand order picking in e-commerce and logistics warehouses.

Automated guided vehicles segment dominated other robot type segments in terms of revenue share in the global logistics robot market in 2020. This robot type finds extensive application in movement of inventory and materials within warehouses.

Automated guided vehicles are used to substitute manual pick carts or forklifts, thereby reducing human intervention that may lead to inaccurate workflows, and eventually reduces waste and increases output, thus enhancing productivity and accuracy of warehouse operations.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Logistics Robots Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Logistics Robots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Logistics Robots Market By Robot Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Logistics Robots Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Logistics Robots Market By Industry Verticals Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Logistics Robots Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

