Flat Panel Display Market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 177.3 Bn by the end of 2027
Flat Panel Display Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flat panel display market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2022-2027).
The demand is increasing for LCD as LCD consumes less power than cathode ray tube. Energy consumption increases as the screen size increases still it remains significantly less than cathode ray tubes. Manufacturers of LCD are introducing new technologies like quantum dots that offer improvement over traditional LCD display.
Quantum dot technology empowers LCD to offer better color saturation, high quality image, and high brightness. High resolution LCDs are being developed for virtual reality. The demand for LCD is also increasing in smartphones as the manufacturers are adopting LCD technology to cater to the demand for high image quality and clarity.
Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-123
Key Takeaways of Flat Panel Display Market Study
The LCD segment is estimated to continue to hold significant market share among all segments by technology during the forecast period, as the manufacturers are introducing new technologies offering improvement over traditional LCD displays.
Among all applications consumer electronics segment is estimated to register notable CAGR as the flat panel displays in electronics devices have competitive edge owing to increasing brightness, more pixel support resolution and reduced power consumption.
Asia Pacific is witnessing an impressive growth rate in the flat panel display market as the government in countries such as China, India, Japan are creating opportunities for flat panel display provider by developing the education infrastructure and by adopting the flat panel display for e-learning.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, get customized report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-123
Adoption of Flat Panel Digital Signage by Retail Segment
Deployment FPDs is increasing across various application areas, with the retail segment leading in adoption of flat panel display. Major demand for LCD and PDP technologies is arising from the retail segment for application in flat digital signage. Through digital signage live data, custom made motion, photography, audio, internet content can be displayed which can help the retailers to attract the customers as the digital signage is more eye-catching and memorable than static media. Digital signage is a valuable tool for retailers because it conveys important in-store messages, advertising, and promotions directly to the customers during a critical moment while they are purchasing something, this helps the retailers to generate additional sales revenue.
Majority of flat panel digital signage installations are taking place in retail stores and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs).
More Valuable Insights on Flat Panel Display Market
FMI’s report on the Flat Panel Display market is segmented into four major sections such as technology(liquid crystal display, plasma display, organic light emitting diode display, and others), applications ( consumer electronics, LCD television, mobile phone, personal computer, automotive application and others) and region to help readers understand and lucrative evaluate opportunities in the flat panel display market.
For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-123
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 90966 84197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn