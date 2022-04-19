Anti-Drone Market is set to experience a significant growth rate | L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing emphasis on incorporating the directed energy weapons and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Anti-Drone market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The Global Anti-Drone or Counter-UAV Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.60 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Anti-Drone by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, growing adoption of the modern weaponry systems, increasing interest in the adoption of the DEW for the forthcoming combats, and rising interest upon the UAV, drones & missile destroyers, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology and updating them into the futuristic ones, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. The laser-based DEW anti-drone system is expected to create higher enforcement into the market as many countries are deliberately developing or investing in the high-power laser-directed energy system for using against drones.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Anti-Drone market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others and others are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Drone Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser Systems

Electronic Systems

Kinetic Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Commercial

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Detection

Detection & Disruption

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 KW

More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 meters

More Than 100 meters

The Global Anti-Drone Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Anti-Drone market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

Higher applicability and increasing investment in the R&D of laser-based direct energy weapons have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment in the type of weapons systems segment had 61.2% market share in the year 2019.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, Israel, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes.

Radical Features of the Anti-Drone Market Report:

The report encompasses Anti-Drone market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Anti-Drone industry

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Anti-Drone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Anti-Drone Market By Type of Weapons Systems Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Chapter 6. Anti-Drone Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Chapter 7. Anti-Drone Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Chapter 8. Anti-Drone Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Chapter 9. Anti-Drone Market By Power Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Chapter 10. Anti-Drone Market By Range Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Chapter 11. Anti-Drone Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

