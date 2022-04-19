Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS) and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Gathers the Beauty and Spa Industry in Las Vegas in June

Offers a Mega Floor with Over 130,000 Square Feet of Exhibitors; Early Bird Registration Expires May 31

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS) Las Vegas and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Las Vegas today announces registration is open. Targeted to beauty and spa professions, the events take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center June 25-27, 2022.

Jill Birkett, Vice President, Questex Wellness Group said, “We’re excited to bring the beauty and spa community together in Las Vegas. We have a terrific learning program planned as well as a mega floor with hundreds of exhibitors that will showcase the latest products, techniques and artists.”

IBS and IECSC attendees will have the chance to participate in classes and Hands-On Workshops covering trendsetting techniques and education.

IBS Early Bird Access Classes are only available for attendees that register by the early bird deadline of May 31, 2022. They include:

“Trending: Short Hair” by Gilad Goldstein of ULTA

“Lost Art of Scissor Cut” by Arthur Rubinoff of NYC Barber Shop Museum

“Color Cutting” by Ryan Teal of TEAL

“Direct Dye Removal, Shifting and Correction to Blonde/Natural” by Rebecca Taylor of HoneyHairLab

“Booked Solid 2.0” by Paul DiGrigoli of DiGrigoli Seminars

“Bad A$$ Business-Scheduling” by Ryan Teal & Lora Cox of TEAL

IESCS Classes include:

“Building a Clientele from Scratch” by Ryan Christopher

“Happy Hormones: Seven Simple Strategies for Glowing, Healthy Skin Through the Ages” by Dr. Susan Lovelle

“Integrating Nails into Your Spa Environment” by Jamie Schrabeck, Ph.D.

“Integrative Beauty Through Nutrition” by Christine Cole

“How to Build a Successful Beauty Business” by Shalon Burruss, Sheron Devlin, and Kechia Taylor



Over 450 brands will showcase their newest products, the latest techniques and invaluable in‐booth demonstrations by some of the top artists in the industry. IBS and IECSC brings beauty and spa exhibitors together through a combined mega floor which is over 130,000 square feet.

IBS Las Vegas exhibitors include: CHI by Farouk, Brazilian Professional, Gelish and Taylor, Amika, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Donna Bella, HaloCouture, Lashbox, EBL Lashes and more.



IECSC Las Vegas exhibitors include: Amarte Skin Care, Bonblissity, Celluma, Circadia, DermaplanePro, DMK Skincare, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Evolv Heated Airbrush Tanning, HydraFacial, LightStim, Minkys, PCA Skin, ProCell Therapies, Repechage, Sorella Apothecary and more.



The early-bird discount for IBS Las Vegas offers $20 off an Exhibit Hall pass, which includes access to the show floor and 90 classes, including Early Bird Access Classes. It also offers $25 off of Hands-On Workshops. The early bird discount expires on May 31, 2022. To register, click here.

The early bird discount for IECSC Las Vegas offers $20 off the three-day exhibit hall admission and up to $100 off the conference program. The early bird discount expires on May 31, 2022. To register, click here.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa, beauty and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2022 and 2023:

Florida , October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information

, October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information New York, March 5-7, 2023 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit iecscnewyork.com and ibsnewyork.com for more information.

About IBS

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the Show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for educational classes by industry legends, workshops, exclusive show-floor discounts and barbershop competitions. For more information, visit ibsnewyork.com

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

