Frozen Dough Market to Generate $21.7 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Growth of the food services industry, adoption of convenience food with the growth of sedentary lifestyle, and increase in demand for organic food drive the demand for the global frozen dough market. Europe contributed the highest share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. The Restaurants and food service industry were hampered due to the lockdown, which in turn affected the global frozen dough market.

Growth of the food services industry, adoption of convenience food with the growth of sedentary lifestyle, and increase in demand for organic food drive the demand for the global frozen dough market.However, availability of substitute products and decreased baking quality of dough leads hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for vegan food and expanding sales channels create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the pandemic, demand for frozen dough flourished in the residential segment because individuals preferred not to step out of their homes, and frozen dough was easy to store and cook choice, resulting in an increase in consumption of frozen or refrigerated products.

Restaurants and food services, which are the most dominant segments of frozen dough, were shut down due to severe lockdown measures. As a result of the pandemic, the frozen bread market suffered a major setback.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global frozen dough market based on type, end user, distribution channel,and region.

Based on end-user,the food services segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type,the bread & pizza dough segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global frozen dough market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the biscuit & cookies segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global frozen dough market discussed in the research includeTyson Foods Inc.,General mills, Ajinomoto, CSM ingredients, Rich Products Corp, J&J snacks Foods Corp., Europastry, Bridgeford Foods, Nestle, and Guttenplans.

