Clarity Travel Technology Solutions & Qatar Airways Partnership Strengthens Distribution Of NDC Content Globally
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarity Travel Technology Solutions (ClarityTTS) will distribute NDC content via Oryx Connect, a new distribution platform offered by Qatar Airways through a strategic partnership to bring innovation to the air travel industry.
Our travel partners will now be able to access services from Oryx Connect that include NDC features such as branded fares, rich content, and ancillary services via the ClarityTTS SaaS platform.
ClarityTTS facilitates real-time and direct connectivity with the Oryx Connect, Qatar Airways distribution platform through NDC APIs that accelerate the adoption of airline retailing without any limitations by the traditional distribution channels. Now, It’s an excellent opportunity for travel companies to access Qatar Airways’s NDC content in two different ways. First, register with the seamlessly integrated “Self Service Platform” or integrate your online booking engine with our “Advanced Travel API,” Both systems are connected with Qatar’s distribution platform.
“We are pleased to enter into the strategic partnership with Qatar Airways with a mission to enable direct connectivity between travel companies and airlines delivering endless retailing possibilities in the aviation industry. In addition, we expect travel companies to benefit from Qatar’s NDC content through our notable presence in the global travel market.” - Mr. Thava Tharmalingam, Founder and CEO, of ClarityTTS.
ClarityTTS has continuously worked on NDC over the last few years to deliver rich travel content and satisfy more of its travel partners across the globe.
To know more about Qatar Airways NDC Platform - Oryx Connect, visit https://www.qatarairways.com/tradeportal/en/QR-NDC.html
About Qatar Airways:
Multiple award-winning airlines, Qatar Airways were announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class,’ ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge,’ ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat,’ ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry, having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021).
Qsuite, a patented Qatar Airways product, features the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room, a first of its kind in the industry.
Qatar Airways was the first Gulf carrier to join the global airline alliance Oneworld, enabling its passengers to benefit from more than 1,000 airports in more than 160 countries, with 14,250 daily departures.
About Clarity Travel Technology Solutions:
ClarityTTS is a B2B travel SaaS platform with a global presence in five countries, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and corporate offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and Sri Lanka. ClarityTTS is a global pioneer in the creation of innovative travel tech solutions that lead to the advancement of capturing business excellence for airlines, OTAs, TMCs, DMCs, and consolidators. ClarityTTS boosts customer satisfaction across touchpoints by implementing effective automation in travel operations, with over a decade of expertise in delivering powerful travel technology solutions and booking capabilities. Clarity Travel Technology Solutions is the preferred technology and distribution partner for the world's major airlines, hotel chains, and other travel services. ClarityTTS has specialized and exclusively provides sophisticated B2B Travel SaaS Automation, Dynamic Interline Tariff Distribution, Travel API Integrations, and Fraud and Chargeback Risk Management Solutions.
For more information, please visit us @ www.claritytts.com.
