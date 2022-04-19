Solerity, Inc. Announces Appointment of Andrew Woodruff as Chief Financial Officer
Solerity, Inc., a portfolio company of CM Equity Partners (CMEP), Announces Appointment of Andrew Woodruff as Chief Financial OfficerRESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solerity is pleased to announce that Andrew Woodruff will be joining Solerity as the Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Mr. Woodruff will help Solerity continue to grow its professional services and leading-edge technology capabilities to bring mission-enabling innovation to new and existing customers while assuring a continued reputation for exceptional support and promoting the personal and professional development of our workforce.
“Andrew has an exceptional background that includes executive financial leadership, corporate development and working with private equity. He has relevant experience developing and leading high-performing accounting and finance teams with a track record of developing and executing strategic business objectives to drive significant revenue growth. He is well positioned to help accelerate growth at Solerity” said Babs Doherty, President and CEO. “We are very excited to have Andrew on board as part of the Solerity leadership team, and he will be a key person to help lead the strategy to grow Solerity through organic revenue expansion as well as be integral to the process of completing acquisitions to meet our long-term objectives,” said Jeff Mark, a Partner at CM Equity Partners.
Mr. Woodruff is a seasoned finance professional with 13 years of leadership experience and brings Solerity in-depth financial and corporate development strategy, M&A transaction, and accounting knowledge focused on the government services industry. He previously served as the Director of FP&A for MTSI focused on leading financial planning, accounting, reporting, and business analysis for over 1,000 employee company. Prior to MTSI, he worked for Ernst & Young as a senior manager advising on corporate finance, accounting, tax, and M&A services for high end transactions. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). As CFO, Mr. Woodruff will report directly to Babs Doherty and will oversee the company’s finance, accounting, contracts & procurement, information systems, tax, and treasury functions.
Solerity would also like to recognize The Alliance Group for leading the executive search that brought Mr. Woodruff to the company. “The Alliance Group recruiting process was organized, effective and brought us the best person for the job.” Said Babs Doherty, President and CEO.
About Solerity, Inc.
Solerity provides, engineering & technical services, mobile applications, high performance computing, cloud migration, program and acquisition management, financial consulting, and data analytics support services to the Intelligence Community and the Civilian (FBI, DHS, GSA, etc.) and Defense (U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Transportation Command, etc.) markets. For more information, visit www.solerity.com.
About CM Equity Partners
CMEP is a private equity firm focused on the federal services and aerospace and defense industries. Since its founding in 1992, CMEP has made more than 50 acquisitions and investments and has been responsible for managing nearly $500 million of equity investments and raising nearly $1.1 billion in debt. CMEP's team brings an active and collaborative management approach to its investments by partnering with management teams, developing long-term strategic plans and supporting re-investment of profits to grow and broaden a company's revenue base and capabilities. Additional information about CMEP is available at www.cmequity.com. CMEP is associated with Carl Marks & Co., a private family investment office with merchant banking activities dating to 1925. Additional information about Carl Marks & Co. is available at www.carlmarks.com.
