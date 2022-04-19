Logistics Robots Market Size Expects to Reach US$ 49.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 24.16%
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global logistics robots market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global logistics robots market size reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.16% during 2022-2027. Logistics robots are self-directed machinery with smart systems used to organize and transport products in warehouses. They are equipped with manipulators, sensors, power supply, control system, and software to perform different tasks efficiently. They help automate the process of storing and transporting goods and reduce human labor, error, machinery, and maintenance costs. They also aid in handling complex variables and responding quickly and independently.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-robots-market/requestsample
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape
Strategies of major players and product offerings
Logistics Robots Market Trends:
The increasing use of online retail and e-commerce platforms across the globe is catalyzing the demand for efficient transportation and real-time inventory. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Apart from this, logistics robots fasten the process of transporting goods and promote higher safety levels among the workers, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies, such as three-dimensional (3D) laser vision, to determine the ideal loading or unloading sequence and carry out the entire process with the utmost accuracy is propelling the market growth.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3K03Tiq
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
ABB Ltd., Asic Robotics AG, Clearpath Robotics Inc., FANUC Corporation, Fetch Robotics Inc., Kion Group AG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.), Omron Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
Our report has categorized the market based on component, robot type, function, operation area and end use industry.
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Breakup by Robot Type:
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Automated Guided Vehicles
Robotic Arms
Others
Breakup by Function:
Pick and Place
Loading and Unloading
Packing and Co-Packing
Shipment and Delivery
Others
Breakup by Operation Area:
Factory Logistics Robots
Warehouse Logistics Robots
Outdoor Logistics Robots
Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
E-Commerce
Healthcare
Retail
Food and Beverages
Automotive
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Structure of the Market
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:
Test and Measurement Equipment Market: https://bit.ly/31c5LUY
Online Grocery Market- https://bit.ly/3FxabED
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market- https://bit.ly/3DhXLj7
Gummy Vitamins Market- https://bit.ly/3kFpBOT
Aluminium Market- https://bit.ly/3qBj0cb
Vegan Cosmetics Market- https://bit.ly/3nfQFWy
Cryptocurrency Market- https://bit.ly/30v5uft
Fertilizer Market- https://bit.ly/3qC6OYA
Energy Harvesting System Market- https://bit.ly/30tTieY
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Group
+1 6317911145
email us here