Logistics Robots Market Size Expects to Reach US$ 49.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 24.16%

Logistics Robots Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global logistics robots market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global logistics robots market size reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.16% during 2022-2027. Logistics robots are self-directed machinery with smart systems used to organize and transport products in warehouses. They are equipped with manipulators, sensors, power supply, control system, and software to perform different tasks efficiently. They help automate the process of storing and transporting goods and reduce human labor, error, machinery, and maintenance costs. They also aid in handling complex variables and responding quickly and independently.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Logistics Robots Market Trends:

The increasing use of online retail and e-commerce platforms across the globe is catalyzing the demand for efficient transportation and real-time inventory. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Apart from this, logistics robots fasten the process of transporting goods and promote higher safety levels among the workers, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies, such as three-dimensional (3D) laser vision, to determine the ideal loading or unloading sequence and carry out the entire process with the utmost accuracy is propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd., Asic Robotics AG, Clearpath Robotics Inc., FANUC Corporation, Fetch Robotics Inc., Kion Group AG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.), Omron Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Our report has categorized the market based on component, robot type, function, operation area and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Robot Type:

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robotic Arms

Others

Breakup by Function:

Pick and Place

Loading and Unloading

Packing and Co-Packing

Shipment and Delivery

Others

Breakup by Operation Area:

Factory Logistics Robots

Warehouse Logistics Robots

Outdoor Logistics Robots

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Retail

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

