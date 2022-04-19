Demand: Global Surgical Hat Market Estimated to Hit $7,32,560.3 Thousand, Rising at 3.9% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 | Divulge by Research Dive

The global surgical hat market is projected to experience remarkable growth in the upcoming years. A substantial rise in the occurrence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) is fueling the growth of the market. The non-woven surgical hat sub-segment and ambulatory surgery center sub-segment are estimated to be at the forefront. The North American region is projected to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest report on the global surgical hat market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. As per the report, the market is expected to garner $7,32,560.3 thousand by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. This report offers detailed insights into the current condition sand future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by professional market analysts and guarantees to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new players, investors, prevailing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

A substantial rise in the occurrence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) and widely increasing awareness about advanced surgical apparels are boosting the growth of the global surgical hat market. Furthermore, a notable rise in the development of healthcare institutions due to growing cases of cardiovascular disorders, respiratory ailments, cancer, and diabetes in the Asia-Pacific region is like to unravel profitable opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, dearth of information about the surgical apparels such as drapes & gowns, headwear, gloves, and others across the healthcare centers in middle- or low-income nations is projected to hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Market:

The abrupt rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the growth of the global surgical hat industry positively. The rise of pandemic has triggered the demand for surgical hat to maintain personal hygiene and safety in healthcare centers and thus restrain the COVID-19 infection. Various key players in the market are coming up with innovative surgical hats to contribute their share in the battle against the COVID-19 virus and sustain their business amidst the crisis period.

The report segments the global surgical hat market into type, application, and region.

Non-Woven Surgical Hat Sub-Segment to Hold Major Market Share

Among type segment, the non-woven surgical hat sub-segment is projected to grab a dominating market share by garnering $5,01,656.0 thousand during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because these hats are dustproof, extremely breathable, and environmental and skin friendly.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Sub-Segment to Witness Fast-Paced Growth

Among application segment, the ambulatory surgery center sub-segment is expected to observe accelerated growth by generating a revenue of $1,92,703.5 thousand during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because ambulatory surgery centers are trying to offer reasonably priced healthcare services within shorter waiting periods.

North America Region to Dominate the Global Market

The report analyzes the global surgical hat market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region market is expected to lead the global market by garnering a revenue of $2,24,896.0 thousand during the estimated timeframe. The growth of this region market is mainly owing to the increasing demand for surgical hats in this region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major Players in the Market:

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global surgical hat industry including

O&M Halyard or its affiliates.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health.

GRI-Alleset

Henry Schein, Inc.

Owens & Minor

SEE KATE SEW

Zarys

Mölnlycke

HARTMANN

KIMKAPS LLC., and others.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in October 2020, Encompass Group, LLC (Encompass Group), a foremost global manufacturer and marketer of professional apparels, reusable textiles, and disposable and single-use medical products, launched ‘Buy Scrubs | Give Scrubs donation program’, in partnership with Jockey International, Inc. (Jockey), a leading designer, marketer, retailer, and licensor of men's undergarments and women's intimates. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Encompass Group and Jockey came together and donated 10,000 medical scrub units to healthcare staff in New York City and 250,000 isolation gowns to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) personal-protective equipment (PPE) efforts.

