Cryotherapy Market Size by 2028 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market evaluation report on the cryotherapy market explores how the Cryotherapy market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time

Rapid technological advancements in cryotherapy devices and increasing use of cryotherapy to treat skin problems are some key factors driving global cryotherapy market revenue growth. Increasing usage of cryotherapy for treating mood disorders are also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Whole-body cryotherapy entails use of ultra-cold temperatures that can cause physiological hormonal responses, and causes release of adrenaline, noradrenaline, and endorphins. This has the potential to benefit those suffering from mood disorders such as anxiety as well as depression. According to studies, whole-body cryotherapy proved beneficial in short-term treatments for both.

Cryotherapy Market Size – USD 214.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of cryotherapy for treating mood disorders

Some major companies included in the global market report are Medtronic plc, CryoConcepts LP, Cortex Technology ApS, CooperSurgical, Inc., Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., Kriosystem-Care Sp. z o.o., Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o., Erbe USA, Incorporated, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Cryotherapy industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

However, cryotherapy is not widely available in developing and underdeveloped countries, which is expected to hamper growth of the global cryotherapy market to some extent over the forecast period. Cryotherapy is not widely available in some developing and any underdeveloped countries. In addition, lack of awareness regarding cryotherapy and concerns regarding side effects of cryotherapy are factors projected to restrain revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Cryotherapy market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Cryotherapy market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Cryochambers and cryosaunas segment revenue is expected to expand at significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for cryochambers in sports training centers, spas, and beauty parlors is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

Pain management segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of rising prevalence of joint and muscular pain among members of the elderly population as well as launch of advanced cryotherapy solutions for pain management.

North America market is expected to register considerably faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets owing to rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of skin cancer in countries in the region.

In November 2021, Medtronic Private Limited, which is a fully owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, announced the introduction of the arctic front cardiac cryoablation catheter system, India\'s very first cryoballoon catheter approved by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation (AF).

Emergen Research has segmented the global cryotherapy market on the basis of product, therapy, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Localized Cryotherapy Devices

Cryosurgery Devices

Cryogun

Tissue Spray Probes

Tissue Contact Probes

Epidermal & Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices

Cryochambers & Cryosaunas

Gas Cylinders

Others

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Icepack Therapy

Cryosurgery

Chamber Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pain Management

Surgical

Cardiology

Oncology

Dermatology

Health & Beauty

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Spas & Fitness Centers

Cryotherapy Centers

