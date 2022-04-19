Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market to Grow at 28.1% During 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,”The global peer to peer (P2P) lending market reached a value of US$ 112.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 525.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending refers to a method of online monetary arrangement between individuals and businesses without involving banks or financial institutions. It is an easily accessible source of funding that facilitates individuals to borrow loans at low-interest rates and flexible terms. It aids in availing quick and convenient loans with minimal documentation and zero impact on credit scores.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Trends:

P2P lending platforms eliminate the establishment cost of physical branches, maintenance, and staffing, which provides low financial risk for both lenders and borrowers. This, in confluence with the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is one of the key factors stimulating market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the emergence of smart contracts and blockchain,which provide reliable and transparent borrowing and lending services, are positively influencing the market. Moreover, increasing preferencesfor loans online to avoid lengthy lending processes is propellingthe market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/peer-to-peer-lending-market/requestsample

Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Avant Inc., Commonbond Inc., Funding Circle Ltd., LendingClub Corporation, Lendingtree Inc. (InterActiveCorp and Tree.com Inc.), On Deck Capital Inc., Prosper Marketplace Inc., Retail Money Market Ltd., Social Finance Inc., Upstart Network Inc. and Zopa Limited.The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology and application.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, loan type, business model and end-user.

Breakup by Loan Type:

Consumer Lending

Business Lending

Breakup by Business Model:

Marketplace Lending

Traditional Lending

Breakup by End User:

Consumer (Individual/Households)

Small Businesses

Large Businesses

Real Estate

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/37uZRRR

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Pay TV Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: https://bit.ly/3yKn2iM

Clickstream Analytics Market: https://bit.ly/3h8DGmg

Web Real-Time Communication Market: https://bit.ly/3BNwFzg

Insurtech Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

Level Sensor Market https://bit.ly/31dr6wM

Millimeter Wave Technology Market: https://bit.ly/3pfqsHs

Fiber Laser Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3x17ZUE

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

