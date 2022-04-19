Agrigenomics Market to Continue Impressive Measured Growth at a CAGR of 8% through 2030 | The Brainy Insights

Growing use of sequencing technology that allows for higher throughput and lower cost per sample will drive the growth of agrigenomics market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agrigenomics market is expected to grow from USD 3.23 billion in 2020 to USD 6.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The use of genomics solutions for crops can lead to the production of specialized crop types that are nutritionally enriching, drought tolerant, disease resistant, and of high quality. By removing features that impede mass production, gene editing can give a long-term solution for bulk production of desired crops. In livestock production, genomics can lead to a better understanding of genetic risk in animals, allowing for the adaptation of future profitability measures. Livestock producers can use animal genomics to make strategic breeding decisions and animal selection to increase productivity and profitability in their herds.

The crops application is predicted to have the largest market share over the forecast period.

The application segment is divided into livestock, crops. Over the forecast period, the crops application is predicted to have the largest market share. To gain a better knowledge of the genetic variation that determines phenotypic traits, genotyping and next-generation sequencing (NGS) techniques are rapidly being applied in research on a wide range of agricultural species. Also, the growing demand for higher output from farmers is fuelling the crop application segment growth.

The illumina HiSeq family segment held the highest value of around 1.04 billion in 2020.

The sequencer type segment is divided into sanger sequencing, PacBio sequencer, illumina HiSeq family, SOLiD sequencer, other sequencer types. The illumina HiSeq family segment held the highest value of around 1.04 billion in 2020. It's an extremely powerful sequencing system that can handle a variety of tasks. Sanger sequencing was the second-most popular among service providers and research institutions in 2020, despite the presence of other next-generation sequencers, due to low machine costs. The Sanger technique uses a primer that binds to a denatured DNA molecule and starts the synthesis of a single-stranded polynucleotide using the denatured DNA as a template in the presence of a DNA polymerase enzyme. Targeting smaller genomic regions in a higher number of samples, sequencing of variable regions, and validating results from next-generation sequencing (NGS) studies are all examples of how Sanger DNA sequencing is used in research.

The market for market-assisted selection is predicted to be the largest over the forecast period.

The objectives segment is divided into DNA extraction & purification, RNA & DNA sequencing, genotyping, gene expression profiling, marker-assisted selection, GMO/trait purity testing, other objectives. Over the forecast period, the market for market-assisted selection is predicted to be the largest. Market-assisted selection is gaining traction in North America, due to strong research backing and the presence of key technology suppliers.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America region emerged as the largest market for the global agrigenomics market with a 1.12 billion of the market revenue in 2020. Because of the region's strong R&D, technological innovation, and more mergers and acquisitions in agrigenomics, North America dominated the agrigenomics market. Due to developments in sequencing and molecular breeding, which are employed in applications such as food and agriculture, animal health, and public health, the United States accounted for the largest country-level share in 2020. Every year, North American countries generate a considerable amount of GM crops such as canola, maize, soybeans, and beet. Cross-contamination between GMOs and non-GMO crops, on the other hand, could result in novel proteins, which could trigger allergic reactions in humans. As a result, regulations mandate that safety studies be undertaken on novel traits introduced by GMO/trait purity tests on samples. As a result of these advancements, as well as a stronger focus on agricultural biotechnology R&D, the market for agrigenomics in the region has grown.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LGC Limited, Illumina, Inc. and Zoetis Inc. among others.

