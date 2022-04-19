Ronn Torossian Reveals Strategies for Instagram Product Tags

NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, founded of 5WPR, one of America’s leading PR firms says companies can use Instagram product tags to drive more sales on Instagram. There are several strategies that companies can utilize to use product tags more efficiently. Since they were first launched back in 2016, the product tags on Instagram have been evolving. A couple of years ago, Instagram rolled out its shops feature, which lets companies use product pages to generate traffic to their storefronts inside the app. Additionally, creators have also been able to add product tags from other businesses in their own content. This allows users on the platform to tap a product tag on an Instagram post to directly buy the item inside the app. This year, Instagram announced that the product tag feature would be expanding so users could add product tags to their own content. That means a company's product tags have the potential to get a lot more attention, as long as businesses are encouraging their consumers to use those tags.

Product launch

Companies that want to expand their product lineups can improve product awareness by publishing feed posts on the platform. When they add product tags to those posts, they can do a lot more than simply generate interest and introduce their latest products. With product tags, companies can motivate Instagram users to immediately make a purchase by tapping on a tag if they are interested in a product.



Checkout-ready products

When a company creates an Instagram shop, it has the option to point users directly to its website where consumers can make a purchase. Alternatively, companies can also enable Instagram checkout, which allows users to make purchases inside the app. With the latter feature, companies can make it a lot easier for consumers to make purchases, especially if they encourage other consumers or influencers to utilize product tags too.

Captions

Ronn Torossian adds that the product tags on Instagram only show up for a few seconds before they disappear to allow users to continue looking at content without additional visual distractions. However, the View Shop banner and the shopping icon are always on display when a company is using product tags. Due to the bright colors of the banner, it's easy for users to figure out if a post they're seeing includes product tags. However, companies can bring a lot more attention to their shoppable posts and products by adding a tag inside the caption of a post. The text-based tags inside Instagram captions are hyperlinked to companies’ Instagram shops.

Giveaways

Companies that want to engage their consumers and grow their target audiences can create Instagram giveaways. Giveaways are a great way for companies to get more people to interact with their content and express their interest in a company's products. Additionally, creating co-branded giveaways can help companies expand their audiences even more because any company that a business decides to partner with can easily share the giveaway with their own followers on the platform. By including product tags on a giveaway post, companies can make it easier for users to make purchases through those posts too, generating attention from the target audience.

