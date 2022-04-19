Karl Susman to Receive the Prestigious Master’s In Insurance Management Degree from Ivy League Columbia University

Karl Susman of Susman Insurance Agency and Expert Witness Professionals to receive the prestigious Master’s In Insurance Management degree from Ivy League Columbia University. He will be presented with the degree in a ceremony to be held in May.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Susman is one of the 1st Recipients of Master’s In Insurance Management Degree from Ivy League Columbia University in the City of New York. Mr. Susman will receive the prestigious degree as he takes part in the ceremonial commencement in May. It’s certainly a proud moment for Susman Insurance Agency and Expert Witness Professionals.





The Insurance Management Degree of Columbia University:

The degree from the prestigious university prepares students to have a successful career in insurance business. Students learn how to lead and manage an insurance business successfully with the latest industry knowledge, proficiency in operations and strategic decisions. This is a part-time online program that is of 16 months duration.

This management degree is ideal for entrepreneurs, and reinsurance/insurance professionals who are looking for advanced knowledge, entrepreneurial opportunity and career enrichment in the insurance sector. Professionals who are already a part of the industry and engaged as consultants, bankers, lawyers, investors, collaborators and others will also benefit from the Insurance Management Degree of Columbia University.

