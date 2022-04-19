Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,551 in the last 365 days.

Karl Susman to Receive the Prestigious Master’s In Insurance Management Degree from Ivy League Columbia University

Karl Susman of Susman Insurance Agency and Expert Witness Professionals to receive the prestigious Master’s In Insurance Management degree from Ivy League Columbia University. He will be presented with the degree in a ceremony to be held in May.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Susman is one of the 1st Recipients of Master’s In Insurance Management Degree from Ivy League Columbia University in the City of New York. Mr. Susman will receive the prestigious degree as he takes part in the ceremonial commencement in May. It’s certainly a proud moment for Susman Insurance Agency and Expert Witness Professionals.


Karl Susman

The Insurance Management Degree of Columbia University:

The degree from the prestigious university prepares students to have a successful career in insurance business. Students learn how to lead and manage an insurance business successfully with the latest industry knowledge, proficiency in operations and strategic decisions. This is a part-time online program that is of 16 months duration.

This management degree is ideal for entrepreneurs, and reinsurance/insurance professionals who are looking for advanced knowledge, entrepreneurial opportunity and career enrichment in the insurance sector. Professionals who are already a part of the industry and engaged as consultants, bankers, lawyers, investors, collaborators and others will also benefit from the Insurance Management Degree of Columbia University.

For more information, please visit:

Susman Insurance Agency – Susman Insurance Agency
Expert Witness Professionals – Insurance Expert Witness


Susman Insurance Agency
service@susmaninsurance.com
(310) 820-5200

You just read:

Karl Susman to Receive the Prestigious Master’s In Insurance Management Degree from Ivy League Columbia University

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.