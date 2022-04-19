3D Printing Healthcare Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research

Ease in the development of customized implants is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The latest market evaluation report on the 3D printing healthcare market explores how the 3D Printing Healthcare market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027.

The 3D printing healthcare market is observing high demand attributed to the reduced waste generation during the production of medical devices and implants. 3D printing in healthcare is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of material to a minimum. Customized 3D-printed anatomical models specific to patients are becoming progressively beneficial tools in offering personalized treatments and precision medicine.

3D Printing Healthcare Market Size – USD 1,131.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.3%, Market Trends –Reduced waste generation during manufacturing

In April 2020, Stratasys, Inc. entered into a collaborative agreement with Origin for the marketing and promotion of 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swabs by Origin to healthcare providers in the US to cater to the urgent need for COVID-19 testing.

Polyamide powder materials are likely to witness significant growth in the forecast period for medical devices' production, owing to its robustness, abrasion-resistant, and improved durability.

Metal & plastic filament held a significant market share in 2019. ABS filament is a commonly used plastic in 3D printing healthcare and is very durable. It finds widespread usage in rapid prototyping and 3D printing settings for testing the impact resistance and durability of the products.

The 3D printing healthcare market in North America contributed to the largest share in share in 2019 due to rapid advancements in 3D printing technology in healthcare, increased investments in R&D, and various strategic agreements between research institutes and biotechnology firms, and increased healthcare spending, among others.

Key participants include Stratasys Inc., 3D Matters Pte Ltd., Materialise NV, Organovo, Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Simbionix, EnvisionTEC, and Metamason, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services

Materials

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser Beam Melting

Photopolymerization

Droplet Deposition

Electron Beam Melting

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Devices

External Wearable Devices

Implants

Tissue Engineering

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Regional Analysis of the 3D Printing Healthcare Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that's helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Key Points of 3D Printing Healthcare Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the 3D Printing Healthcare market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the 3D Printing Healthcare market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the 3D Printing Healthcare market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global 3D Printing Healthcare market.

The report is distributed over 15 Chapters to display the analysis of the global 3D Printing Healthcare market.

Chapter 1 covers the 3D Printing Healthcare Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 talks about the top manufacturers and analyses their sales, revenue and pricing decisions for the duration 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among the top manufacturers. It dissects the market using sales, revenue and market share data for 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, shows the global market by regions and the proportionate size of each market region based on sales, revenue and market share of 3D Printing Healthcare , for the period 2012- 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, are dedicated to the analysis of the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, talk about the application and types of 3D Printing Healthcare in the market using the same set of data for the period 2012-2017;

Chapter 12 provides the market forecast by regions, types and applications using sales and revenue data for the period 2017-2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15 describe the value chain by focusing on the sales channel and the distributors, traders, dealers of the 3D Printing Healthcare. The concluding chapter also includes research findings and conclusion.

