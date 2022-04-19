Green Hydrogen Market to Continue Impressive Measured Growth at a CAGR of 33.14% through 2030 | The Brainy Insights

Increasing efforts to decarbonize the planet by various countries across the globe are driving the green hydrogen market's growth.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green hydrogen market is expected to grow from USD 905.12 Million in 2020 to USD 10244.98 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.14% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Increased research and development activities for green hydrogen by private companies and governments across the globe are some of the primary factors that boost the market growth. Furthermore, ongoing and impending green hydrogen projects are also propelling the global green hydrogen market.

The polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 35.39% over the forecast period

The technology segment is divided into alkaline electrolyzer and polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer. The polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 35.39% over the forecast period. High current density, compact design, small footprint, high efficiency, and fast response are some of the major benefits of polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer that make it one of the most suitable electrolyzers for the green hydrogen production.

The solar energy segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.8% over the forecast period

The renewable source segment includes wind energy, solar energy, and others. The solar energy segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.8% over the forecast period. The low cost of solar energy is one of the key factors driving the demand for solar energy for green hydrogen production.

The transport segment dominated the global green hydrogen market and held the largest market share of 37.84% in the year 2020

The end-use industry segment is divided into transport, chemical, petrochemical, power generation, industrial, and others. The transport segment dominated the global green hydrogen market and held the largest market share of 37.84% in the year 2020. Green hydrogen presents the potential opportunities to use it in green hydrogen production, especially in large vehicles, where electric batteries' driving and weight range can present challenges.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the global green hydrogen market. Countries such as China and Japan are actively investing in research and development activities of green hydrogen projects. The European region emerged as the largest market for green hydrogen, with a 46.58% share of the market revenue in 2020. Europe dominated the global green hydrogen market, mainly due to increasing government initiatives and rising investment in green hydrogen.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players in the global green hydrogen market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Linde, Cummins and Enbridge Gas, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., Uniper SE, Air Liquide, Hydrogenics, H&R Olwerke Schindler, Nel ASA, and Siemens, among others.

