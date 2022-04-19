PennDOT District 4 Road Condition Update

Dunmore, PA – The following roads are experiencing lane restrictions/closures as a result of the current snow storm:

County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Intersection Ending Intersection Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Estimated Time of Reopening Luzerne 1026 Kunkle Road Harveys Lake Borough Lakeside Drive in Harveys Lake Goodrich Road in Dallas Township Road Closure Downed Utility Lines Tuesday, April 19 10:30 AM Wyoming SR 87 Forkston Township Farr Hollow Road Old Highway Lane Road Closure Downed Utility Lines Tuesday, April 19 10:30 AM Susquehanna SR 4014 (Turnpike St/Main St) Forest Lake Township Kinney Road Hall Road Road Closure Downed Utility Lines Tuesday, April 19 10:30 AM Luzerne PA 29 Lake Township Loyalville Road Chestnut Tree Road Road Closure Downed Utility Pole Tuesday, April 19 10:00 AM Wayne SR 191 Buckingham Township Lordville Road PA Fish Com Road Road Closure Downed Tree Tuesday, April 19 9:00 AM Susquehanna SR 1015 (Main St/River Road) Harmony Township Cascade Valley Road New York State Line Road Closure Downed Tree Tuesday, April 19 10:30 AM Susquehanna SR 858 (PA858) Middletown Township Condon Rd Stephen Rd Road Closure Downed Tree Tuesday, April 19 5:00 PM

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

