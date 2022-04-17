Submit Release
Uzbekistan, Japan discuss promising areas of cooperation in the textile industry

UZBEKISTAN, April 17 - Ambassador of Uzbekistan Mukhsinkhoja Abdurakhmonov met with the Vice President of Japan’s YKK Corporation Makoto Nishizako

During the talks, Makoto Nishizako got acquainted with the investment potential and export opportunities of Uzbekistan’s textile industry.

It was emphasized that the Cotton Campaign ended the global boycott of Uzbek cotton. The attention of Japanese partners was drawn to the fact that the abolition of the cotton boycott would help attract world brands to Uzbekistan and increase the volume of exports of Uzbekistan’s products to foreign countries, including Japan, by 1,196 Uzbekistan textile enterprises.

Makoto Nishizako was interested in the production capacities of textile enterprises, the import of zippers and rivets, and the logistics routes for products exported and delivered to the country.

Following the talks, the main priority areas of cooperation were identified. An agreement was reached on further elaboration of joint proposals, including those received from YKK Corporation.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"

