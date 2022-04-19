04-19-2022 West Virginia Lottery Announces 1 in 15 CA$H POP Vault Tour

WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY ANNOUNCES 1 IN 15 CA$H POP VAULT TOUR

Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery has announced a new promotional campaign, helping to advertise and promote the state’s newest draw game, CA$H POP.

CA$H POP is offered seven days a week, with draws happening every 15 minutes from 5:01 AM to 3:45 AM. Players can choose a single number, a few numbers, or all numbers ranging from 1-15. Each number selected will be randomly assigned a prize amount, starting with five times the dollar amount played on that particular number. Players have a chance to win $5 to $5,000 on a single number, and the prize amount depends on the amount you play.

The WVL Promotions team will be visiting 15 locations throughout the state over the course of three months, offering a special cash vault event for those who buy CA$H POP tickets. For every $5 in CA$H POP tickets spent, players names will be entered into a drawing for a chance to compete in the CA$H POP Vault, where they’ll have 30 seconds to grab as much WV Lottery cash as possible to redeem for instant promotional tickets.

There will be eight vault winners each event, with participants drawn to compete every 15 minutes. There will also be two bonus winners at each event.

CA$H POP VAULT TOUR 2022 Sheetz #220 MARTINSBURG APRIL 19 5-7 PM 7-11 (Hedgesville Road) HEDGESVILLE APRIL 20 4-6 PM Roc’s Local Market 638 MARTINSBURG APRIL 21 5-7 PM People’s News #7 (Blizzard Dr.) PARKERSBURG APRIL 26 3-5 PM Pt. Pleasant Food Mart #115 POINT PLEASANT APRIL 28 4-6 PM Huntington Mall BARBOURSVILLE MAY 7 2-4 PM Little General #4070 LOGAN MAY 11 4-6 PM Mountaineer Market PRINCETON MAY 12 4-6 PM Neely’s WHEELING MAY 17 4-6 PM Giant Eagle #59 MORGANTOWN MAY 18 4-6 PM Bobs Mini Mart MILL CREEK MAY 19 4-6 PM Little General #4225 PENNSBORO MAY 24 5-7 PM Quick Check OAK HILL MAY 25 4-6 PM Little General #2480 BECKLEY JUNE 7 5-7 PM Sheetz #585 SOUTH CHARLESTON JUNE 15 5-7 PM