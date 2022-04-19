Submit Release
News Search

There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,544 in the last 365 days.

04-19-2022 West Virginia Lottery Announces 1 in 15 CA$H POP Vault Tour

WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY ANNOUNCES 1 IN 15 CA$H POP VAULT TOUR

Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery has announced a new promotional campaign, helping to advertise and promote the state’s newest draw game, CA$H POP.

CA$H POP is offered seven days a week, with draws happening every 15 minutes from 5:01 AM to 3:45 AM. Players can choose a single number, a few numbers, or all numbers ranging from 1-15. Each number selected will be randomly assigned a prize amount, starting with five times the dollar amount played on that particular number. Players have a chance to win $5 to $5,000 on a single number, and the prize amount depends on the amount you play.

The WVL Promotions team will be visiting 15 locations throughout the state over the course of three months, offering a special cash vault event for those who buy CA$H POP tickets. For every $5 in CA$H POP tickets spent, players names will be entered into a drawing for a chance to compete in the CA$H POP Vault, where they’ll have 30 seconds to grab as much WV Lottery cash as possible to redeem for instant promotional tickets.

There will be eight vault winners each event, with participants drawn to compete every 15 minutes. There will also be two bonus winners at each event.

CA$H POP VAULT TOUR 2022 Sheetz #220                             MARTINSBURG              APRIL 19           5-7 PM 7-11      (Hedgesville Road)      HEDGESVILLE                APRIL 20           4-6 PM Roc’s Local Market 638           MARTINSBURG              APRIL 21           5-7 PM People’s News #7 (Blizzard Dr.) PARKERSBURG           APRIL 26           3-5 PM Pt. Pleasant Food Mart #115   POINT PLEASANT          APRIL 28           4-6 PM Huntington Mall                       BARBOURSVILLE           MAY 7              2-4 PM Little General #4070                 LOGAN                        MAY 11            4-6 PM Mountaineer Market               PRINCETON                  MAY 12            4-6 PM Neely’s                                     WHEELING                    MAY 17            4-6 PM Giant Eagle #59                      MORGANTOWN           MAY 18            4-6 PM Bobs Mini Mart                         MILL CREEK                  MAY 19            4-6 PM Little General #4225                 PENNSBORO                MAY 24            5-7 PM Quick Check                           OAK HILL                      MAY 25            4-6 PM Little General #2480                 BECKLEY                      JUNE 7             5-7 PM Sheetz #585                             SOUTH CHARLESTON    JUNE 15            5-7 PM

You just read:

04-19-2022 West Virginia Lottery Announces 1 in 15 CA$H POP Vault Tour

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.