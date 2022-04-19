Global Automotive Powertrain Dynamometers Market is estimated to account for US$ 384.5 Mn by end of 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive powertrain dynamometers market was valued at US$ 275.4 Million in 2021 and is estimated to account for US$ 384.5 Million, in terms of value, by the end of 2030.

Powertrain dynamometers are being used in electric vehicles for engine testing, generator and alternator testing, battery charge/discharge testing, electric motor testing, transmission testing, and entire vehicle drivetrain testing. The penetration of electric vehicles is expected to boost demand for powertrain dynamometers market globally. For instance, Kiira EV is Africa’s first electric vehicle, in February 2019, Kiira Motors Corporation, (KMC) is an automotive manufacturing company that introduced the first African hybrid electric vehicle in Uganda to provide sustainable green mobility solutions for the future. In addition to this, growing sales of vehicles in the region is further expected to drive the demand for powertrain dynamometers in the region.

Market Drivers

Growing production in automobile sector is driving the market

Increasing production of automobiles is driving growth of the global automotive powertrain dynamometers market. Furthermore, rising disposable income and young population globally result in high demand for automobiles. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), domestic automobile production increased at 7.08 percent CAGR between the financial years 2013 and 2018 with 29.07 million vehicles manufactured in the country in year 2018. During April 2018 to January 2019, automobile production increased 9.84 % year-on-year to reach 26.26 million vehicle units. Moreover, due to increasing demand for automobiles, various automobile manufacturers are investing significantly in the automobile sector.

Market Opportunities

Technological advancement in powertrain testing systems

Technological advancements such as development of computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems, is expected to be the driving factor for the growth of the automotive powertrain dynamometer market in the near future. Testing the powertrain of a vehicle is an essential part of developing and researching new innovations in designs for the vehicles.

Growing advancement in powertrains

Advanced powertrains include more sensors for progressively sophisticated variable devices, control systems, and power-enhancing technologies such as turbocharging, and other forms of batteries. Key players are focusing on developments in powertrain technology aiming at a sustainable approach to both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powertrains and fuels, as ICE powertrain improves fuel efficiency and reduces carbon emissions as well as create growth opportunities for the transportation sector.

Market Restraint

High product price, set-up and maintenance cost of dynamometers

Dynamometer are expensive pieces of equipment. Furthermore, the setup cost and maintenance cost of dynamometers is also high. The high prices of dynamometers limits their application areas as general mechanics cannot afford it. Therefore, the high cost of powertrain dynamometers is expected to restrain the powertrain dynamometer market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global ground engaging tools market include Horiba, Ltd., Ricardo, AVL List GmbH, Rototest, FEV Group, Intertek Group PLC, AIP GmbH & Co. KG, Burke E. Porter Machinery Company (BEPCO), and Sakor Technologies, Inc.

Market segmentation:

Global automotive powertrain dynamometers market, By Type: ICE Powertrain Hybrid and Electric Powertrain

Global automotive powertrain dynamometers market, By Application: Passenger Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive powertrain dynamometers market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country:



Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific By Country:



China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America By Country:



Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa By Country/Region:



GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



