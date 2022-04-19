Video Surveillance Market Analysis, Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Future Prospects and Regional Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Video Surveillance Market Size – USD 41.26 billion in 2019, Market Trends – Higher growth of IP Video Surveillance System or wireless CCTV

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Video Surveillance Market is forecasted to be worth USD 86.53 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of video surveillance in roads & public properties, commercial premises, and residential amenities owing to a higher convenience in security monitoring, real-time supervision, and reduction in criminal activities with the help of video surveillance.

Many business verticals have made the installation of the video surveillance compulsory owing to its higher convenience pertaining to better employee productivity, cut-down on the security-related costs with one-time investment, prevention & reduction on the chances of theft, fool-proof coverage for the customers’ satisfaction, and employee safety & instant action with real-time reporting, among many others.

Many business verticals have made the installation of the video surveillance compulsory owing to its higher convenience pertaining to better employee productivity, cut-down on the security-related costs with one-time investment, prevention & reduction on the chances of theft, fool-proof coverage for the customers' satisfaction, and employee safety & instant action with real-time reporting, among many others.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, and Hanwha Techwin, among others.

Some Key Highlights

In July 2020, Honeywell International Inc, announced the release of 30 Series IP Cameras, which are capable of producing improved picture quality without the need for any extra storage. The cameras are also designed complying with the U.S. government procurement standards instituted under the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for the financial year 2019.

The commercial sub-segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate of 12.2% during the projected period owing to a higher rate of incorporation of the video surveillance systems in the commercial premises and also a rise in the growth of the commercial spaces, especially in developing countries, help increase the market growth.

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing rapid growth of the IP Video Surveillance System devices and growing incidences of road rages & crimes in roads & public properties, and a massive concern for the public security along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Video Surveillance Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Public Facility

Commercial

Military & Defense

Residential

Industrial

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Camera

Monitor

Storage

Accessories

Software

Video Analytics

Video Management Software

Services

Video Surveillance-as-a-Service

Installation, Demo & Maintenance Services

Customer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

B2B

B2C

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Analog Video Surveillance System

IP Video Surveillance System

Hybrid Surveillance System

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Video Surveillance Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

