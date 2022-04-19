Silica Sand Market Size, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Regional Growth and Forecast by 2022-2027

Silica Sand Market Report

Looking forward, the global silica sand market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Silica Sand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global market size reached US$ 21.6 Billion in 2021. Also known as industrial sand, silica sand (SiO2) represents one of the most commonly used varieties of sand. It is derived from quartz that breaks down into minute granules by the gradual movement of wind and water. It also contains aluminum, feldspar and iron-bearing minerals. As silica sand is resistant against heat and chemicals, it finds various applications in the construction industry. Besides this, it is also used in water filtration, industrial casting, sandblasting, building roads, and paints and coatings across the globe.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silica-sand-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Silica Sand Market Trends:

Due to the mechanical properties of silica sand, it is extensively utilized in the production of fiberglass, which is further employed in the automotive industry. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for automobiles on account of the growing global population and inflating income levels, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, governments of several countries are offering substantial subsidies to silica sand manufacturers, which is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, key players are focusing on technological advancements to introduce lightweight glazing glass, nanotechnology in flat glass, and solar control glazing for building glass. At present, the market has been negatively impacted by the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent lockdowns imposed by governing authorities of numerous countries across the globe. These agencies are promoting the adoption of social distancing measures due to which manufacturing units in various industry verticals have been temporarily closed. However, the market is expected to grow again once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the global silica sand market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=529&method=1

Market Summary:

Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented into the glass industry, foundry, hydraulic fracturing, filtration, abrasives and others. At present, silica sand is mostly utilized in the glass industry, wherein it forms an essential component in the production of glass containers, flat glass, and specialty glass that are further used in automotive, construction and solar applications.

Region-wise, the China enjoys the leading position in the market. Other major regions include United States, Italy, Turkey, Germany and Australia.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silica-sand-manufacturing-plant

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.