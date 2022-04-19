Calcium Formate Market to Expand at CAGR of 5.2% During Forecast Period

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 559.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from countries in Asia Pacific

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest analysis by Emergen Research, the global calcium formate market size is expected to reach USD 841.2 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.2% in 2028. Steady global calcium formate market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for calcium formate from the building & construction industry. Calcium formate finds application in enhancing the setting rate of cement and to prevent slowing down of condensation speed under low temperature, as well as to increase construction strength. Also, calcium formate as an additive, does not have any corrosive effect on steel reinforcement.

The calcium formate Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global calcium formate market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global calcium formate market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the calcium formate market.

Leading Companies of the Calcium Formate Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc., Lanxess AG, Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co. Ltd., Perstorp AB, Henan Botai Chemical Building Materials Co. Ltd., Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd., American Elements, Hangzhou Focus Chemical Co. Ltd., Gelest Inc., and Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Rising demand for industrial grade calcium formate from building & construction, textile & leather, power generation, and chemicals industries is propelling revenue growth of the industrial grade segment.

In the leather industry, calcium formate finds application as a masking agent in chrome leather tanning. Use of calcium formate in formulations for tanning helps in faster and more efficient penetration of chrome in leather.

Calcium formate fluids is a highly efficient drilling fluid used in petroleum industries, particularly in shale fields, to reduce inefficiencies associated with drilling during operational performances.

Calcium formate market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest CGAR over the forecast period, attributed to steady growth of the building & construction industry and increasing use as animal feed additives. Additionally, rising disposable income and presence of leading players in countries in the region are causative for rapid market revenue growth.

In April 2020, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that it had signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of shares of Gelest Intermediate Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary company, Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Calcium Formate market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global calcium formate market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Feed Grade

Industrial Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Feed Additives

Concrete Setting

Tile & Stone Additives

Leather Tanning

Flue Gas Desulfurization

Textile Additives

Drilling Fluids

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building & Construction

Animal Husbandry

Leather & Textile

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Calcium Formate market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Calcium Formate market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Calcium Formate market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Calcium Formate industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Calcium Formate market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Calcium Formate industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

