Fruit Juice Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2022-2027

Fruit Juice Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fruit juice market to reach US$ 182 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.31% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fruit Juice Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 141 Billion in 2021. Fruit juice refers to a non-fermented beverage that is extracted from various fruits by mechanically squeezing or macerating them. It is widely available in several varieties and offers numerous benefits, such as boosting energy, keeping the body hydrated, regulating blood sugar levels, and providing antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, etc. Fruit juices are also utilized in the manufacturing of nectars, concentrators, juice drinks, powdered juice, etc. Additionally, several product variants offer a long shelf life, reduce cholesterol levels, and improve digestion.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fruit-juice-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

The rising consumer health awareness and the shifting preferences from aerated drinks and artificial sweeteners are primarily driving the fruit juice market. Apart from this, the growing demand for healthy, affordable, and natural beverages is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of a wide variety of flavors, preservatives, and sugar-free fruit juices by manufacturers across countries is also positively influencing the product requirement. Besides this, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the inflating popularity of food delivery platforms, which can home-deliver fruit juices in a short period of time and offer attractive discounts, is also augmenting the global market. In addition to this, the escalating number of organized retail outlets and the increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are anticipated to fuel the fruit juice market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fruit juice market to reach US$ 182 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.31% during 2022-2027.

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=506&method=1

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The Coca-Cola Company

Pepsico, Inc.

China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited

WILD Flavors, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

100% Fruit Juice

Nectars

Juice Drinks

Concentrates

Powdered Juice

Others

Breakup by Flavor:

Orange

Apple

Mango

Mixed Fruit

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retail

Others

Regional Insights:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fruit-juice-manufacturing-plant

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Rose Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market

Carrageenan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carrageenan-market

Europe Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-salmon-market

United States Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-salmon-market

India Coconut Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-coconut-water-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.