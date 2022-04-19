Fruit Juice Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2022-2027
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fruit juice market to reach US$ 182 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.31% during 2022-2027.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fruit Juice Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 141 Billion in 2021. Fruit juice refers to a non-fermented beverage that is extracted from various fruits by mechanically squeezing or macerating them. It is widely available in several varieties and offers numerous benefits, such as boosting energy, keeping the body hydrated, regulating blood sugar levels, and providing antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, etc. Fruit juices are also utilized in the manufacturing of nectars, concentrators, juice drinks, powdered juice, etc. Additionally, several product variants offer a long shelf life, reduce cholesterol levels, and improve digestion.
The rising consumer health awareness and the shifting preferences from aerated drinks and artificial sweeteners are primarily driving the fruit juice market. Apart from this, the growing demand for healthy, affordable, and natural beverages is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of a wide variety of flavors, preservatives, and sugar-free fruit juices by manufacturers across countries is also positively influencing the product requirement. Besides this, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the inflating popularity of food delivery platforms, which can home-deliver fruit juices in a short period of time and offer attractive discounts, is also augmenting the global market. In addition to this, the escalating number of organized retail outlets and the increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are anticipated to fuel the fruit juice market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fruit juice market to reach US$ 182 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.31% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The Coca-Cola Company
Pepsico, Inc.
China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited
WILD Flavors, Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
100% Fruit Juice
Nectars
Juice Drinks
Concentrates
Powdered Juice
Others
Breakup by Flavor:
Orange
Apple
Mango
Mixed Fruit
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Food Stores
Online Retail
Others
Regional Insights:
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
