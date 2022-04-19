Viettel announces the arrival of the ADC cable route

VIETNAM, April 19 - Viettel announceds the ADC international undersea cable route to land in Quy Nhơn City, Bình Định Province. — Photo courtesy of Viettel

HÀ NỘI — The Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) officially announced the ADC (Asia Direct Cable) international undersea cable route to land in Quy Nhơn City, Bình Định Province on Tuesday.

This is the fibre optic cable with the largest bandwidth capacity in Việt Nam, three times higher than the APG (Asia Pacific Gateway) cable.

The ADC undersea optical cable route has a submarine cable length of 9,800 kilometres with a capacity of over 140 Tbps.

It uses the most modern transmission technology, helping to connect countries in the Asia-Pacific region with a total initial investment of US$290 million.

Along with other currently operating undersea fibre optic cables, the ADC cable route is expected to add 18Tbps to Viettel's total international connection capacity when it is put into operation, contributing to providing a large amount of high-speed internet connection from Việt Nam to other countries.

Đoàn Đại Phong, deputy general director of Viettel Solutions, said that after completing the landing, the ADC undersea cable route would be officially put into commercial operation in 2023.

Up to now, Viettel has invested in submarine cable projects including AAE-1, TGN-IA, APG, AAG and ADC. — VNS