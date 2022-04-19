Computing Resource Disruptor, StrongNode Edge, Unveils Early Access Registration

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrongNode Edge, the next-generation infrastructure-as-a-service [IAAS] project for the node economy, has announced the opening of registration for early user access. Powered by Edge Network and leveraging blockchain for payments, interoperable efficiency, and rewards, StrongNode aims to build a suite of decentralized web3 products.



Opened on April 20th, 2022, this window will allow prospective users to enter early. Interested individuals can now create basic profiles and reserve a sparse spot for early access to The Edge once available. On a first-come-first-serve basis, a total of one thousand spots are available for potential users to claim.

SNE is planning to arrive on Ethereum and Uniswap soon. StrongNode Edge's decision to make SNE available on the Ethereum blockchain will further allow access to the world's leading blockchain and attract a mammoth crowd.

The StrongNode Edge Project

Albeit still in the construction phase, the StrongNode Edge product will allow anyone with a smart device to connect and provide unused computing resources such as GPU, CPU, and RAM power to the network. These users, or Node Seeders as referred to, in turn, will earn SNE tokens.

The commercial and industrial sectors will have the right to purchase these compute resources using US dollars and SNE tokens. If USD is used to facilitate payment, a percentage will go to buying SNE. Thus, it will fill the reward pool for Node Seekers.

In addition to the Node Seekers, a group of individuals charged with increasing the StrongNode ecosystem, the computing resource disruptor introduces two other categories of users—-Edge Customers and Edge Innovators. The former will mastermind the value exchange between small businesses, individuals, and customers. On the other hand, the latter will espouse innovative technology and social impact initiatives, at the same time providing a platform to support compute-intensive needs.

By optimizing resources, automating workflow, and bridging the gap between blockchains, StrongNode Edge aims to disrupt the computing resource industry on a grander scale.

About StrongNode Edge

StrongNode is an infrastructure-as-a-service next-generation project for the node economy. Leveraging blockchain technology, StrongNode Edge aims to deliver on-demand, secure, and scalable node technology capable of completely reshaping the cloud computing industry. By rewarding users, this major industry disruptor hopes to encourage them to offer unused computing resources to those that truly need them.

