Gaskets and Seals Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2022-2027
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 77.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.13% during 2022-2027.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gaskets and Seals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 60.2 Billion in 2021. Gaskets and seals refer to mechanical fixtures that are widely utilized to prevent fluid leakage. Gaskets are static seals generally used to seal two flat surface components or flanges that are manufactured using nitride, rubber, graphite and neoprene. On the other hand, seals are utilized between rotating components, such as pumps, engine parts and shafts. They consist of an outer metal ring and an inner rubber surface that is usually flat and round in shape.
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry. Along with this, the widespread usage of gaskets and seals in the automotive industry to prevent the spillage and leakage of fluids and gases is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing adoption of mechanical equipment in several industrial processes and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 77.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.13% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
AB SKF
Dana Incorporated
ElringKlinger
Flowserve
Trelleborg
Freudenberg Sealing Technologies
Federal-Mogul
Smiths Group
BRUSS Sealing Systems
Cooper Standard Holding
Garlock Sealing Technologies
Daetwyler Holding
Market Segmentation:
Report Coverage:
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Breakup by Product:
Gaskets
Metallic Gasket
Rubber Gasket
Cork Gasket
Non-Asbestos Gasket
Spiral Wound Gasket
Others
Seals
Shaft Seals
Molded Seals
Motor Vehicle Body Seals
Others
Market Breakup by Material:
Fiber
Graphite
PTFE
Rubber
Silicones
Others
Market Breakup by Application:
Automotive
Industrial Machinery
Electrical and Electronics
Marine & Rail
Aerospace
Oil & Gas
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Others
Market Breakup by End-Use:
OEM
Aftermarket
Market Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
