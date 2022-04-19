Gaskets and Seals Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2022-2027

Gaskets and Seals Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 77.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.13% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gaskets and Seals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 60.2 Billion in 2021. Gaskets and seals refer to mechanical fixtures that are widely utilized to prevent fluid leakage. Gaskets are static seals generally used to seal two flat surface components or flanges that are manufactured using nitride, rubber, graphite and neoprene. On the other hand, seals are utilized between rotating components, such as pumps, engine parts and shafts. They consist of an outer metal ring and an inner rubber surface that is usually flat and round in shape.

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry. Along with this, the widespread usage of gaskets and seals in the automotive industry to prevent the spillage and leakage of fluids and gases is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing adoption of mechanical equipment in several industrial processes and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 77.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.13% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AB SKF

Dana Incorporated

ElringKlinger

Flowserve

Trelleborg

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Federal-Mogul

Smiths Group

BRUSS Sealing Systems

Cooper Standard Holding

Garlock Sealing Technologies

Daetwyler Holding

Market Segmentation:

Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product:

Gaskets

Metallic Gasket

Rubber Gasket

Cork Gasket

Non-Asbestos Gasket

Spiral Wound Gasket

Others

Seals

Shaft Seals

Molded Seals

Motor Vehicle Body Seals

Others

Market Breakup by Material:

Fiber

Graphite

PTFE

Rubber

Silicones

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Electrical and Electronics

Marine & Rail

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

OEM

Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

