Physiotherapy Equipment Market is on an Upward Growth Curve | Here's What You Don't Know - MDC Research Study

The prominent players in the physiotherapy equipment market are BTL, Enraf-Nonius B.V., Dynatronics Corporation, EMS Physio Ltd., Ito Co., Ltd., A. Algeo Limited, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Whitehall Manufacturing, Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., HMS Medical Systems among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global physiotherapy equipment market is mainly driven by rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population. Moreover, increasing road accidents, technological advancements in physiotherapy equipment and rising number of sports injuries have been pivotal in contributing to the extensive growth of this market. However, the absence of trained professionals and lack of awareness regarding various physiotherapy options is likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.





"The global Physiotherapy Equipment Market is estimated to be valued over USD 43.51 Bn by 2030, It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030."



Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Region

The global physiotherapy equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of physiotherapy equipment, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the factors such as accessibility of trained professionals, increasing number of women affected by osteoporosis and increasing awareness of physiotherapy treatment. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at India, China and Japan. Factors such as larger population pool, presence of untapped opportunities and consistent improvement in healthcare facilities are likely to attract people from different parts of the world.





COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products & Services Offered, Financial Performance*, Recent Developments) BTL Enraf-Nonius B.V. Dynatronics Corporation EMS Physio Ltd. Ito Co., Ltd. A. Algeo Limited Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH Whitehall Manufacturing Mectronic Medicale S.r.l. HMS Medical Systems









Table of contents:

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020 ; Base Year – 2021 ; Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottoms Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Application Horizon Assessment Epidemiological Assessment Sports Injuries Cardiovascular Diseases Arthritis Technological Advancements GLOBAL PHYSIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Equipment Ultrasound Equipment Electrotherapy Equipment Combination Therapy Equipment Cryotherapy Equipment Exercise Therapy Equipment Continuous Passive Motion Therapy Equipment Laser Therapy Equipment Magnetic therapy Equipment Traction therapy Equipment Shockwave Therapy Equipment Other Physiotherapy Equipment Accessories Physiotherapy Furniture Physiotherapy Tapes and Bandages

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Physiotherapy Equipment Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Physiotherapy Equipment Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Physiotherapy Equipment Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Physiotherapy Equipment Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

