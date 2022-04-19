Biofertilizer Market Report 2022-27: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the biofertilizer market to reach US$ 5.31 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 14.66% during 2022-2027.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Biofertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 2.38 Billion in 2021. Biofertilizers are substances comprising living microbes that aid in decomposing organic matter and breaking down complex minerals. They also assist in enhancing the nutrition of the soil, improving soil fertility and facilitating a hazardous-free environment. Besides this, as they are cost-effective and eco-friendly and reduce the risk of soil and water contamination, biofertilizers are widely utilized in the agriculture industry to promote plant growth.
Biofertilizers are extensively used in commercial farming to increase the levels of phosphorous, nitrogen and other nutrients in plants by restoring the normal fertility of the soil. This, in confluence with the rising adoption of organic farming practices that involve chemical-free production of crops and seeds, represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the uptake of sustainable farming practices, which is projected to augment the demand for biofertilizers across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the biofertilizer market to reach US$ 5.31 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 14.66% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Novozymes A/S
National Fertilizers Limited
Madras Fertilizers Limited
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Rizobacter Argentina S.A.
Stanes & Company Limited
Camson Bio Technologies Limited
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
Lallemand Inc.
Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers
Phosphate-fixing biofertilizers
Others
Breakup by Crop:
Cereals and grains
Pulses and oilseeds
Fruits and vegetables
Others
Breakup by Microorganism:
Cyanobacter
Rhizobium
Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria
Azotobacter
Others
Breakup by Mode of Application:
Seed treatment
Soil treatment
Others
Regional Insights:
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
