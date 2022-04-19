Morocco Records 30 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, April 19 - Morocco recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 66 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,799,345 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,276,081, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,213,875 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,164,411, while recoveries increased to 1,147,740, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (16), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (04), Marrakech-Safi (04), Souss-Massa (03), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (02) and Eastern region (01).

The total number of deaths rose to 16,064 (case fatality rate 1.4%) with a new case reported in the last 24 hours in the Souss-Massa region.

The number of active cases totaled 607, while only one severe case has been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 11 cases.

MAP 18 avril 2022