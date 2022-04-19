Covid-19: Epidemiological Situation in Morocco Is 'Stable', with ‘Low Viral Circulation’ (Official)

MOROCCO, April 19 - The epidemiological situation of Covid-19 is "stable" with a "low viral circulation" throughout the national territory in the 7th week of the 3rd inter-wave period, said Monday the coordinator of the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations at the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Mouad Merabet.

In a brief commentary on the epidemiological situation of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Morocco as of April 17, 2022 posted on LinkedIn, Merabet said that after 2 weeks of discreet increase, a decline in new infections is noted during the last two weeks, with a Weekly Change of -8.7% and then -30.4%.

The weekly positivity rate has decreased this last week from 1.3% to 0.9%, he said, noting that the Effective Reproduction Rate (ERR) as of April 17 is 0.90 (+/- 0.05).

In addition, the number of weekly deaths in the last two weeks is the lowest since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco, he added, noting that eleven new cases of severe covidosis were recorded during week 11-17/04/2022, and 14 patients have left the resuscitation and intensive care units after improvement of their clinical conditions.

Data from the national consortium of genomic surveillance show that the Omicron VOC is the circulating variant in Morocco with 49% BA.2, 46% BA.1, 5% other sub-variants, concluded Merabet.

MAP 18 avril 2022