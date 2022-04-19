Citric Acid Market Analysis 2022: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2027

Citric Acid Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the citric acid market to reach 3.2 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Citric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a volume of 2.7 Million Tons in 2021. Citric acid represents the organic acid that is generally found in the juice of several citrus fruits, such as oranges, limes, lemons, etc. It helps in improving metabolism and enhancing nutrient absorption in the human body. Citric acid is extensively utilized as an acidulant in carbonated soft drinks across the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Besides this, it also finds wide-ranging applications in detergent manufacturing as it provides a safer formulation than phosphates.

The elevating product demand as an additive in the production of adhesives, personal care products, sealants, plastics, polymers, coatings, inks, etc., is primarily driving the citric acid market. Apart from this, the launch of numerous favorable initiatives by government bodies across the globe to prohibit the utilization of phosphate-based detergents and cleaning agents is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities aimed at developing citric acid-based polymers with enhanced mechanical properties, unique photoluminescent capabilities, nanoporous features, etc., are also augmenting the global market. In addition to this, the growing consumer awareness towards the adverse effects of chemicals utilized in daily use products is propelling the demand for organic variants. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the citric acid market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the citric acid market to reach 3.2 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Cofco Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.

RZBC Group Co. Ltd.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

A. Citrique Belge N.V.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Household Detergents and Cleaners

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Form:

Ice Creams

Jams

Jellies

Canned Foods

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

