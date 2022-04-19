Submit Release
FW: Rutland Barracks / Road Closure

Roadway is back open.

 

Department of Public Safety  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

York Street Extension in Poultney is closed in the area of White Road due to a tree down. 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

